West Boca girls fend off South Fork in penalty kicks

BOCA RATON — West Boca girls soccer triumphed over South Fork in a suspenseful and intense penalty Shootout in the 6A District 8 quarterfinal matchup Thursday night.

The West Boca Bulls (9-7-1) were in complete control of the game, with a 2-0 lead, with goals from junior Chloe Iglesias and junior Giavana Canali, with only four minutes until the final whistle.

South Fork made the turnaround scoring two goals in two minutes, forcing the game into overtime and eventually penalties.

West Boca's Gia Canali and Abby Tyrakoski hug after the Bulls defeated South Fork in penalty kicks during a district tournament match on Jan. 26, 2023.

Late drama to force penalty Shootout

The Bulls were ready for the penalty Shootout moment as they had been practicing for these types of situations and knew what they had to do mentally to win.

West Boca scored three penalties by freshman Morgan Tyrakoski and Juniors Abby Tyrakoski and Cloe Greene with two saved. South Fork scored two, had one saved, and their last two kicks went right over the crossbar.

