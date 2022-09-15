West Bend West Spartan varsity volleyball Tops Cedarburg

September 14, 2022 – The West Bend West Varsity volleyball team completed a reverse sweep against Cedarburg 22 – 25, 20 – 25, 25 – 23, 25 – 14, and 15 – 12. Despite the slow start, and losing the first two sets , West pulled through to win the next three sets.

With several combined efforts, blocking by the Spartans finally connected to slow down the game.

Throughout the whole game, senior middle blocker, Monique Schnabel, was a force at the net. Junior right side, Abby Stockhausen also helped string together multiple kills for West.

West’s defense was also a huge contribution to the win, with senior libero Megan Spaeth and Paige Guse’s amazing serve receiving and digging.

Leading the way was Kylee Altendorf with 14 kills and 18 digs, followed by Lindsay Sandleback with 12 kills and 26 digs. Breliegh Ustruck also had 10 kills. Maddie Abel finished the match with 41 assists.

The Spartans are now 2-1 in the North Shore Conference. The Spartan’s next volleyball game is Tuesday, September 20, hosting Homestead at 7 pm

About the Author: Lindsay Sandleback is a junior outside hitter at West Bend West. She has been playing volleyball since she was 8 years old along with softball since she was 5. After high school, she plans on studying computer science.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related