West Ascension Recreation basketball registration underway

The Ascension Parish Recreation Department has opened registration for the West Ascension Pelicans Biddy Basketball program for boys and girls ages 4-16 years old and adults.

Coordinator of Basketball Coach Jerry Butler’s words to the wise: “If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress. Just trust and believe us, our journey has not been a simple journey of progress. There have been many ups and downs, and it is the choices that we made at each of those times that have helped shape what we have achieved. We are the members of West Ascension Recreation Sports Programs. We are educators teaching our kids how to learn self-discipline and respect one another and how to live in a community as a respectful individual.

