West Albany tops Lebanon in boys basketball

Brycen Kachel had 15 points to lead West Albany to a 59-37 home win against Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Owen Hopkins added 13 points and Jackson Strandy 12 for the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-1), who play Monday at co-No. 8 Central.

Sam Brandt had 13 points for Lebanon (3-5, 1-2), which hosts Corvallis on Monday.

South Albany 67, McKay 26

Rafi Alvarado had 15 points in the 10th-ranked RedHawks’ Mid-Willamette home win.

“Our guys came out and played with enthusiasm unknown to mankind on defense and on the offensive end,” South Coach Tim Matuszak said. “We have been challenging ourselves to put together four full quarters and we finally did it tonight. We had a really good week of practice and we had a lot of different guys step up tonight.”

Kaleb Bennett chipped in 12 points on four 3-pointers, Colin Cordle 11 and Isaiah Sim for South (4-4, 1-2), which next plays Monday at Silverton.

Other boys basketball scores: Woodburn 53, Corvallis 35

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland had a team-high 17 points in Crescent Valley’s 60-16 Mid-Willamette win at Dallas.

Elli Painter added nine points and Charlotte Patel seven for the second-ranked Raiders (7-3, 3-0), who play Monday at Woodburn.

More girls basketball scores: West Albany 46, Lebanon 43; Corvallis 42, Woodburn 12; South Albany 64, McKay 29

Wrestling

Sweet Home got seven Pins in a 52-21 dual meet win at Tillamook.

Jayce Miller (120 pounds), Kyle Sieminski (126), Jacob Sieminski (132), Luke Rosa (145), Ethan Spencer (182), David Steagall (195) and Lynkin Royer (285) all won by fall.

Trenton Smith (152), Kaden Zajic (170) and Colton Bennett (220) also won their matches.

