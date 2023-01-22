Wesson honors senior soccer players to close out season – Daily Leader

Wesson honors senior soccer players to close out the season

Published 1:00 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

The Wesson soccer Seniors were honored ahead of their season finale against Loyd Star on Thursday.

Senior members of the girls’ team include, from left, Victoria Silvan (scorekeeper), Marley Channell, Taylor Papizan and head Coach Amanda Bergeron.

Senior members of the boys’ team include, from left, Ethan Laird, Connor Brister, Javier Vasquez, Coach Hank Jordan, Jordan Morse, Harlan Brewer, Coleman Bonds and Gabe Selman.

