Wesleyan University arts center unveils Middletown spring season
MIDDLETOWN — The Wesleyan University’s Center for the Arts announces Highlights of its spring season, including the world Premiere of a Collaborative dance performance, “genre-crashing” music theater experience new to Connecticut, Solo exhibitions and musical performances.
The music department will present two milestone events this spring: the 20th annual Wesleyan Jazz Orchestra Weekend featuring the Connecticut debut by cellist, composer, conductor, and educator Akua Dixon and her Grammy Award-winning string quartet, Quartette Indigo; and 10th annual Wesleyan University Orchestra Children’s Concert.