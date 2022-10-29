Wesleyan Advances to NESCAC Semifinals After Topping Women’s Soccer in PK Shootout
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The third-seeded Bowdoin Women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against Wesleyan but fell 5-3 in penalty kicks on Saturday afternoon.
The Polar Bears (10-4-2) dropped a 1-0 decision to the Cardinals (7-4-2) during the regular season. After 110 scoreless minutes of soccer, the Cardinals put in five straight PK’s to advance to the NESCAC Semifinals.
Game Highlights
- Bowdoin had a promising scoring opportunity in the 29th minute as Rachael Peacock sent a volley towards the right post. Samaya Bernardo tried to finish off the play but ran out of field before being able to direct the ball towards the net.
- With three minutes remaining in the first, Wesleyan earned a free kick from 15 yards outside the box. Dani Milovanov blasted a shot towards the net, but Alex Arndt came away with the ball.
- Morgan Smiley narrowly missed over the crossbar with a shot in the 57th minute.
- During the first overtime, Arndt came up with a massive diving save to preserve the 0-0 tie. The Cardinals lined up a free kick on the top of the penalty area and Katie O’Connell skipped a low shot to the left side. Arndt got a pair of hands on the ball to deny the bid.
- The Bowdoin goalie came up big with another save less than a minute later. This time Arndt elevated to turn away a shot by Chloe Odabashian who had taken a quick shot off a rebound from the top.
- The Cardinals ultimately came away with the win after converting on all five penalty kicks, while Emilia Tutu stopped Bowdoin’s fourth attempt.
By the Numbers
- The Cardinals held an 18-14 shot advantage, including a 10-4 edge in overtime.
- Wesleyan took seven corner kicks to Bowdoin’s six.
- Arndt had an 11 save shutout.
- Sarah Hammond made five saves for the visitors.
Up Next
- The Polar Bears, who entered the week high in the NCAA selection committee regional rankings, are still in consideration for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Selections for the tournament will be announced on Monday, November 7.