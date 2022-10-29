Wesleyan Advances to NESCAC Semifinals After Topping Women’s Soccer in PK Shootout

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The third-seeded Bowdoin Women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against Wesleyan but fell 5-3 in penalty kicks on Saturday afternoon.

The Polar Bears (10-4-2) dropped a 1-0 decision to the Cardinals (7-4-2) during the regular season. After 110 scoreless minutes of soccer, the Cardinals put in five straight PK’s to advance to the NESCAC Semifinals.

Game Highlights

Bowdoin had a promising scoring opportunity in the 29 th minute as Rachael Peacock sent a volley towards the right post. Samaya Bernardo tried to finish off the play but ran out of field before being able to direct the ball towards the net.

minute as sent a volley towards the right post. tried to finish off the play but ran out of field before being able to direct the ball towards the net. With three minutes remaining in the first, Wesleyan earned a free kick from 15 yards outside the box. Dani Milovanov blasted a shot towards the net, but Alex Arndt came away with the ball.

came away with the ball. Morgan Smiley narrowly missed over the crossbar with a shot in the 57 th minute.

narrowly missed over the crossbar with a shot in the 57 minute. During the first overtime, Arndt came up with a massive diving save to preserve the 0-0 tie. The Cardinals lined up a free kick on the top of the penalty area and Katie O’Connell skipped a low shot to the left side. Arndt got a pair of hands on the ball to deny the bid.

The Bowdoin goalie came up big with another save less than a minute later. This time Arndt elevated to turn away a shot by Chloe Odabashian who had taken a quick shot off a rebound from the top.

The Cardinals ultimately came away with the win after converting on all five penalty kicks, while Emilia Tutu stopped Bowdoin’s fourth attempt.

By the Numbers

The Cardinals held an 18-14 shot advantage, including a 10-4 edge in overtime.

Wesleyan took seven corner kicks to Bowdoin’s six.

Arndt had an 11 save shutout.

Sarah Hammond made five saves for the visitors.

Up Next