Wesley Chapel basketball player leads state in scoring

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — For Wesley Chapel High School junior basketball player Trey Murray, his dream is to one day play in the NBA. His ticket to becoming a pro, like one of his favorite players Ja Morant, is his ability to score points.

Murray fires at will on the basketball court.

“Sometimes he has two guys guarding him, three guys guarding him. It doesn’t matter,” Wesley Chapel head Coach Marvin Gray said.

More often than not, it’s the swishing of the net or the rattling of the rim that Murray hears.

“I just started dunking last year,” Murray said. “Ever since then, I go for a whole bunch of dunks. It’s non-stop.”

Defenses are having trouble stopping him as well. Murray is averaging 29.1 points per game — that’s tops in the entire state of Florida.

“He can get to the paint whenever he wants,” Murray’s teammate Benjamin Cogan said. He’s always going to get his shot off, or they always have to foul him. He’s been getting pretty much whatever he wants.”

Murray has the ability to score the basketball from anywhere on the floor. That’s proven by three 40-point games in the first 12 games of this season.

“Most of the time he is scoring half the team’s points,” Gray said. “But, (he’s) very unselfish. He’s still getting assists and still giving up the ball. He’s not selfish whatever with the ball.”

“All summer Coach had me working on my shot,” Murray added. “I definitely got my shot back and started shooting more.”

His confidence to let loose grew doing off-season summer workouts.

“Trey is one of the first guys to be in the gym every summer,” Gray said. “He’s always in the gym. He’s always texting me, ‘Coach, I need to get shots up.’”

“He’s scoring 40 points a game, but it doesn’t feel like he’s taking every shot. It’s a quiet 40,” Cogan added.

Murray is quietly waiting for his first college scholarship offer, and he won’t rest even when he gets it.

“Coach wants me to work a lot harder, so I got to work on my defense,” Murray said. “That, and I want to bump my average up for next year.”

Wesley Chapel will play at Berkeley Prep on Thursday night.