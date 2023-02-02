WES WINS JANUARY GOAL OF THE MONTH – News

Back-to-back for the Welsh Winger

Wes Burns has won the Club’s Goal of the Month award for the second consecutive month.

His winning strike, which earned 47% of the supporters’ vote, came in Town’s home game against Plymouth Argyle.

The Welsh Winger fired into the roof of the net to open the scoring at Portman Road after Luke Woolfenden had cushioned a Leif Davis cross into his path.

Cameron Humphreys’ diving header at Lincoln (24%) finished as the runner-up ahead of Freddie Ladapo’s second of the night against Morecambe (18%) and Leif’s first goal in professional football (11%), which came away at Oxford United.

Wes’ Boxing Day goal against Oxford at Portman Road, a fine volley at the near post following a corner from Leif, won the award for December.

Earlier this week, Freddie was confirmed as the Greene King Player of the Month for January, with Conor Chaplin the runner-up and Wes coming third.

