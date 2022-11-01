Wes-Del girls basketball is confident after the best season in 15 years

GASTON, Ind. — Last year, Wes-Del’s girls basketball team had its best season since 2006-07.

The Warriors went 9-12 overall, which saw them win seven of their last 11 regular season games before falling to Cowan in the sectional. It was the program’s best season under now fifth-year head Coach Ed Geesaman and the most wins the team saw in 15 years.

But Wes-Del graduated seven Seniors from last year’s team, including six of its top-seven leading scorers which accounted for 90.5% of the team’s scoring during the 2021-22 campaign. This year, the Raiders bring back three Seniors in Rayven Luzzadder, Aidan Smith and Lauren Cox along with junior Jennah Love. The rest of the roster will be a combination of freshmen and sophomores who will be relied upon to play significant varsity minutes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button