Wes Bernt Named Men’s Golf Coach

OMAHA, Neb. – Wes Bernt has been named the head men’s golf Coach at Creighton University, McCormick Endowed Athletic Director Marcus Blossom announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Bernt comes from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb., where he took over the men’s golf program in the spring of 2021 and spent parts of three seasons leading the Hawks.

“I’m very pleased to be able to announce Wes Bernt as our new head men’s golf coach,” said Blossom. “Wes has had a highly successful career coaching college golf in the state of Nebraska. I look forward to working with Wes in our quest to advance Creighton men’s golf. I’m sure the young men in our program will develop on and off the course under Wes’s teaching and leadership.”

In his Lone full season at Northeast (2021-22), Bernt coached the Hawks to their first NJCAA DII Men’s Golf Championship tournament in 19 years, where his team finished in ninth place and Santiago Valdes earned All-America recognition.

“I am excited to get the opportunity to coach in the BIG EAST with the incredibly talented squad that Coach Cornell has assembled,” said Bernt. “Thank you to Marcus Blossom and Jason Baum for providing me this opportunity to lead the men’s golf program at Creighton. It is a blessing to get to be a part of such a prestigious university that has a strong history of creating successful, world and community contributing individuals. I look forward to continuing to build on the many accomplishments Creighton has already seen.”

Bernt was previously the head men’s golf coach for eight years at Nebraska-Kearney from 2010-18. After his program was eliminated as part of University-wide budget cuts, he served as an Assistant with the Lopers’ Women’s golf program in 2019-20.

A native of Stratton, Neb., Bernt led the Lopers to the NCAA Super Regional on four different occasions from 2010-2014. His men’s golf team also ranked No. 1 in the NCAA DII poll twice throughout his tenure at UNK. They ultimately guided the Lopers to the NCAA DII National Championship tournament for the first time in program history in 2014.

At UNK, Bernt coached four All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association picks, five All- Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selectionsfour All-Region selections and two All-American recipients. Overall during his time as a head coach, his teams have combined for 14 tournament team titles and 11 individual tournament medalist honors.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Bernt served as the Assistant professional at Eagle Hills and Tara Hills in the Omaha suburb of Papillion from 2007-09.

Bernt played golf at McCook Community College before transferring to Nebraska-Kearney, where he received his bachelor’s degree. He has remained active as an Amateur golfer in the state, winning the York Amateur Golf Championship in 2018 and taking second at the Nebraska State Match Play Championship in 2014.

Bernt and his new Bluejay team will start the 2022-23 season next Monday with the Wildcat Invitational, which will be hosted at Colbert Hills Golf Club in Manhattan, Kan.