Were The Bucs Among Teams Lobbying The NFL To Change The Trade Deadline? – JoeBucsFan.com

November 6th, 2022

General manager Jason Licht had a huge decision to make after Bucs sacks king Shaq Barrett went down 11 days ago with a season-ending Achilles injury.

The Bucs don’t have a guy on the roster to replace Shaq’s ability and all-around play. Few teams do.

The Bucs, in what’s allegedly an all-in season with Tom Brady in a crappy NFC South, could have made a bold play to replace Shaq. Instead, they stood pat at the Nov. 1 trade deadline and will roll with Anthony Nelson versus, say, Bradley Chubb.

Perhaps a reason for the Bucs passing on a trade is their 3-5 record. Maybe they would have added Firepower (and mortgaged a bit of the future) if they were 5-3, or if they had more time to make a decision.

Adam Schefter, the BSPN super insider, wrote today that some teams were asking the NFL last week to move back the trade deadline.

Apparently, that’ll be a hot topic for owners this offseason and they may approve a later deadline. It’s great for fan interest. However, a too-late deadline isn’t the fairest option, but Joe thinks allowing a few more weeks works well.

Joe would bet a few bucks Licht was one GM asking for more time. Joe hates typing it, but perhaps Licht was thinking, ‘lose to the Rams and we sell’ as much as he was contemplating, ‘win and we buy.’

Derrick Brooks & Ira Kaufman Make Week 9 Picks

Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks and coffee cake connoisseur Ira Kaufman dive into various NFL games, including our beloved Bucs. More insight and fun from The Identity Tampa Bay and Joe.