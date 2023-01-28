Were the 1986 Boston Celtics the Greatest NBA team ever? According to these legends, they were

Were the 1986 Boston Celtics the Greatest team ever? According to a number of their peers and Legends in their own right, they were indeed, or at least ought to be counted among them. The team, coached by Boston Legend KC Jones, was helmed by the “Big Three” of Celtics Hall of Famers Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale with Bill Walton, Dennis Johnson, and Danny Ainge on it as well.

The Celtics won 67 games (Boston’s second-best regular season record ever) while Bird picked up his third and final Most Valuable Player award, with Walton getting the Sixth Man of the Year award for his elite play off the bench.

The title, Boston’s 16th and their penultimate at the time of writing, capped off among the most impressive full-season displays of dominance seen in NBA history.

To hear the peers of this team talk about just how good it was, take a look at the clip Embedded above put together by the folks at the “Basketball Time Machine” podcast.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar, and this is why

Boston Celtics in the enviable position of standing pat at deadline with little risk

Should the Boston Celtics play Payton Pritchard more than they have been?

Boston Celtics reminding us just how good they can be at their best

Celtics to hold meetings about Landing 2026 All-Star Game

Celtics Lab 165: What’s needed, what’s possible, and what’s likely for the Boston Celtics at the 2023 NBA trade deadline with Yossi Gozlan

List

What are the Boston Celtics best and worst contracts?

List

New Bleacher Report mock sees Boston Celtics go for wing, two big men in 2023 draft

List

What three things do the Boston Celtics need to focus on for the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

List

Jayson Tatum among top-selling NBA jerseys so far this season

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire