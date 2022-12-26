‘We’re Rivals’-US Soccer Star Alex Morgan Says Serena Williams’s Husband Alexis Ohanian Has Had an Influence on Her Life

Two times FIFA Women’s World Cup Winner and USWNT star Alex Morgan is going strong in her soccer career at 33. Morgan hasn’t decided yet on her retirement, especially since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is around the corner. However, the Olympic Gold Winner has decided to venture into a new business while playing soccer. She has found a timely mentor in Alexis Ohanian for starting the journey beyond soccer.

The advice from tennis sensation Serena Williams’ husband has been the big motivation behind the new investment made by Morgan in the hiring platform Teamable. She will also assume the role of Chief Inspiration Officer at the venture.

Alex Morgan is ready for her new role as an Investor

Morgan is inspired by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is a lead Investor in the majority women-led Consortium that owns Angel City FC. Recently, she was speaking about her new investment. “It’s an interesting transition period for me,” says Morgan. “I definitely see myself as an entrepreneur.”

While speaking of her new mentor Alexis Ohanian, the NWSL club San Diego Wave FC player said, “We’re rivals on the soccer field. But off the soccer field, he’s really helped guide me in the VC space.” It was his advice to keep questioning at every stage and not to be afraid of taking new decisions that led Morgan to her current investment.

Morgan will be in a dual role at Teamable, which is a hiring platform. Teamable, a San Francisco-based company, combines Artificial Intelligence with human Recruiters to render its services. Last year Morgan also ventured into a media platform TOGETHER with WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel, and snowboarder Chloe Kim.

The Angel City FC is proving to be a major inspiration for female athletes to venture into businesses. Los Angeles-based club that plays in NWSL is the first professional team led by the majority of women investors.

Female Athletes investing in new Ventures

Angel City FC is a big example where many female athletes are part of the ownership team, including tennis sensation Serena Williams, and former USWNT stars like Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Shannon Boxx, and others. WNBA star Candace Parker and former tennis world no. 1 Billie Jean King also co-owns Angel City FC.

The ownership structure of Angel City inspired tennis star Naomi Osaka, and she is now a part owner of another NWSL club, North Carolina Courage. WNBA star Sue Bird is part of the investor’s team in another NWSL club, NJ/NY Gotham FC.

More investments and Ventures are pouring into the further developments of Women’s sports and it’s a great sight to see icons like Serena Williams and Billie Jean King setting examples.

Let us know your thoughts on the new journey of Alex Morgan. Will she play in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and be the three-time winner?