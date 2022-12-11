‘We’re not’: UAB basketball unable to hold off late push in road loss to West Virginia

The UAB basketball team is as talented as it’s ever been but has yet to mold into a consistent force of nature with the ability to overcome any road adversity thrown its way.

The Blazers rallied in the second half to take a short-lived lead but could not stave off a late push in an 81-70 loss to West Virginia, Saturday, Dec. 10, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

“West Virginia has got a good basketball team,” UAB head Coach Andy Kennedy told David Crane on Blazers Sportsline postgame. “They win 93 percent of their non-conference games under (WVU head coach) Bob Huggins in this building so we knew the enormity of the challenge.”

“That’s why I thought these guys came to UAB, I thought they wanted these moments,” he added. “Honestly, the moment wasn’t too big. We’re not good enough. We got to get better. Our inability to guard the ball — I could sit here and quote scripture and verse of all the things we did wrong. We’re a team that we have to win a number of different areas and we lost every one of them.”

The Blazers shot 47 percent overall, 31 percent from 3-point range and were 11-of-18 at the Charity stripe. They gave up 19 turnovers, resulting in 25 points, and were tacked with 23 total personal fouls to allow the Mountaineers to go 22-of-25 from the free-throw line. Defensively, the Blazers had a plus-2 edge in rebounding but allowed West Virginia to shoot 50 percent overall.

UAB entered the day at 42 in KenPom and 49 in the NCAA NET rankings and falls to 7-2 overall with the Quad-1 loss to the Mountaineers, who were ranked 24 in KenPom and 9 in the NET.

“Let’s be honest, they’re an NCAA tournament team,” Kennedy said. “They’re a team that’s going to finish pretty well in the Big-12 and have an opportunity to advance in March. We’re not. They’re bigger, faster and stronger. I wish we could have taken advantage.”

Jordan “Jelly” Walker got off to a slow start but finished tied with a game-high 19 points, adding 2 rebounds and 7 assists but giving up a game-high 7 turnovers. Javian Davis was the most consistent of any UAB player and came up one board shy of his second double-double of the season, producing 19 points and 9 rebounds.

“JD has a feel and an ability to put the ball in the basket close,” Kennedy said. “We did a pretty good job of getting him angles. His body is just as big as the kids at West Virginia.”

The opening Moments were a struggle in offense production, both teams shooting less than 50 percent from the field and providing plenty of opportunities with multiple turnovers, and West Virginia hit the first 3-pointer of the game at the 11:51 mark of the first half UAB managed to build an early 7-6 lead, but the Mountaineers used a 7-2 run to take a 13-9 lead midway through the opening frame.

Davis scored 9 straight points to give the Blazers a 22-21 lead with 7:05 left in the first half, but West Virginia hit a 7-0 run to go up 28-22 with a little more than four minutes remaining. Davis, a former Alabama and Mississippi State transfer, took a hard hit early in the second half but did return to finish the game.

UAB’s first two 3-pointers of the game, both made in the final minute by Ledarrius Brewer and Jordan Walker, trimmed the deficit to five points but the Mountaineers closed out the half with a 4-0 run to take a 40-31 lead at the break.

The Blazers opened the second half with a 14-2 run, taking a 47-45 lead with 14:32 left in the game, but West Virginia controlled the flow and pace afterwards in building as much as a 15-point lead in the final five minutes. The Mountaineers used a 26-11 game-clinching run to create enough separation so as not to allow a late rally by UAB.

“We turned them over when we made our push in the second half,” Kennedy said. “Even though we couldn’t stop them, we had opportunities in the open floor. We run in there and charge two or three times, we penetrate when we should be pitching and we took ridiculous shots and over-dribbled. It’s ridiculous and I have to do a better job in that regard.”

Eric Gaines finished with 8 points, 3 steals and 2 assists, but also had 4 turnovers before fouling out late in the game. KJ Buffen had 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, and Ty Brewer had 6 points and 5 rebounds and Ledarrius Brewer had 5 points and 4 rebounds. Trey Jemison contributed 2 points and 5 rebounds.

The Blazers return home to host South Carolina, Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm CT on CBS Sports Network.