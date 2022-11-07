‘We’re just playing bad football’

That was bad football.

The Arizona Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at State Farm Stadium had penalties, dropped passes and a fumble — and that was just the first half.

“Everybody’s got to evaluate themselves,” Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray said. “We understand what’s going on right now. We’re just playing bad football. It’s not winning football, and that’s the result you’re gonna get when you’re out there doing stuff like that.”

This game, by itself, was something that should have ended up on a Follies and bloopers compilation that comes free with a subscription to your favorite Weekly sports magazine.

There was a dropped interception, an interception that got called off on a penalty and two forward passes on one play!

