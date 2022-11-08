WE’RE IN! Women’s Soccer Slated to Compete in NCAA Tournament for the 29th Time in Program History

ITHACA, NY – On the heels of them winning their first-ever Liberty League Championship, the Ithaca College Women’s soccer team found out where they will be competing next during the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s soccer selection show on Monday afternoon.

Ithaca College (12-3-4) who will be making their 29thth appearance all-time, head to the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, November 12 and will take on Capital University (12-3-3) in a first-round matchup. Pitt-Greenburg (15-3-1) rounds out the four-team pod and will square off against the host team, Case Western Reserve University (15-0-1). The winners of each game will meet in Sunday’s second round contest also on the campus of CWRU.

ITHACA VS. REGIONAL FIELD

Capitol University

Ithaca has never faced Capitol University before, and Saturday’s Matchup will be the first time the schools compete in Women’s soccer.

Pitt-Greensburg/Case Western Reserve University

The Bombers have also never faced the pod host Case Western Reserve University or Pitt-Greensburg in Women’s soccer.

ITHACA IN THE NCAA PLAYOFFS

The Bombers are making their 29thth appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship and their 17thth since 2000. Most recently, IC lost its first-round matchup to Stevens during the 2021 tournament. Ithaca has won two national championships, in 1990 and 1991 and was the national runner-up in 1989. The Bombers made the tournament for the first time in 1987 when they battled Scranton.

THE 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 11-12 or 12-13. Second-round winners will advance to one of four Sectional sites November 18-19 or 19-20. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals on December 2 and then the Finals on December 4, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va., with Roanoke College serving as hosts.

LEADERS

The 2022 version of Ithaca College has seen five different double digit point scorers with Rosie Bostian and Delaney Rutan leading the charge with 16 points apiece. Bostian leads the team with eight goals, which also ranks third in the Liberty League. Rutan has scored six goals and dished out an additional five assists. It was her game-winning goal in the first overtime period of the semifinal matchup with Clarkson that sent the Bombers to the Liberty League Championship.

Ally Stanton has also emerged as a goal scoring threat this season as she has netted seven goals, including a team-best four game winners. Megan Buttinger has been ever present in the midfield for IC as the Graduate student has put together a career-best season with 12 points on three goals and six assists.

Ithaca has a strong core group of defenders that lead the defensive backline. Allison Heft , Rachel Richards , Clare Sunderland and Jessica Bredin have played integral roles in the Bombers’ success this season.

Junior goalkeeper Claire Reader has tallied eight shutouts, and has not allowed a postseason goal. In over 220 minutes of postseason action that saw the Bombers best Clarkson 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals before being crowned Liberty League Champions with a penalty kicks win over No. 6 William Smith. Reader made 10 saves as she faced 21 shots in the Championship match against William Smith.

She has tallied 76 saves and owns a sparkling 0.72 goals against average in 1490:05 minutes of play this season.

More information on the regional including the game time and streaming links will be posted later this week.

