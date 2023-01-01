We’re getting a glimpse of what Mizzou’s best basketball looks like

Name anything basketball related you could think of. You might have seen that at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night.

Nothing was sacred. Nothing was defined. It was a look into what Peak Missouri basketball might look like in 2022, going into 2023. Missouri is clobbering top-25 teams with that brand of basketball.

“Missouri would have beaten a whole lot of teams the way they played tonight,” Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. “That was what they did to us.”

Nothing relatively seemed scripted. MU Coach Dennis Gates’ set plays are meticulous and modern, with plenty of screens and movement.

But, the wild stuff came in between. Wednesday’s game was a result of some of the work MU put in during its winter break.

“I can’t tell you exactly what we did,” East said. “We worked hard.”

That work is running parallel to the team’s confidence.

I’ve never assumed running floaters off the top of the backboard were a good idea, until Sean East made one against the Wildcats. Everyone seemed obliged to shoot at least one three, which worked since MU made 10 of its 25 3-pointers. The natural order of progression says D’Moi Hodge will try a one-on-five fast break, since he’s already tried one-on-four and one-one three situations.

This was Peak beautiful chaos. Missouri tried things and it all kept working. How? Who the hell knows, but it’s working and that’s all that matters. It’s one of the reasons why Missouri is playing some of the best basketball it might play this year.

It worked against then-No. 16 Illinois in a blowout win. It worked in a win over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats in a second blowout win. The Tigers’ beautiful Chaos of fast-paced basketball and its high volume of shot-taking is successful.

Don’t try and convince Gates of that success, though. After his opening statement, Gates simply said “I thought we played okay” in the blowout win.

It has to be said that Kentucky is rather dysfunctional at the moment. Calipari’s lineups couldn’t make shots. Missouri took advantage of UK’s inability to extend its defense because of the size the Wildcats had contesting the Tigers’ guards.

Kentucky did answer most of what Missouri threw and prevented a knockout blow, but the Wildcats never found a consistent run to get back in the game.

Reigning SEC Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe couldn’t be stopped, but that didn’t matter. They split free throws too many times and Missouri kept going on enough runs to make a gameplan centered around Tshiebwe obsolete.

But Kentucky’s struggles do a disservice to how Missouri has found its success in the last two games. The Tigers won two of its three biggest non-conference games by double digits. They’re hitting a level of success under Gates that seemed unattainable in year one.

Gates has MU rolling into its most important stretch of the season.

“I don’t think our guys blinked,” Gates said.

Kobe Brown is hitting a stride that will eventually put him in the Annals of Missouri basketball if he keeps going at the rate he’s on. Setting a career-high against Illinois and following it with a 30-point game is Brown surpassing his first-team All-SEC billing.

Best of all for Missouri, it makes the lopsided loss to Kansas look like a faux pas. That loss is the outlier here, not the wins over UCF, Illinois or Kentucky.

Moving past that loss is a win in and of itself.

“Our biggest opponent is ourselves,” Gates said. “We have to continue to move forward.”

Leaving the past behind is easier said than done for a player like Kobe Brown, who watched the end of the Cuonzo Martin era give way to the Dennis Gates era.

According to ESPN’s stats and info, Brown is just the third Division I player in the last 25 seasons with back-to-back 30-point games in wins against ranked teams. The only player to do that in three-straight games against ranked teams was Stephen Curry in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Kobe’s 30-point game also helped push Missouri to equal its win total from last season.

“I just have a lot more confidence now,” Brown said.

For a first-year coach, Gates has beaten Illinois and Kentucky and has just one loss. He’ll begin the new year on the road at Arkansas, which presents its own litany of challenges, while also hosting Alabama, Iowa State and Ole Miss in January.

Win in Fayetteville, and that would easily be enough to rank Missouri. If the Tigers aren’t ranked already to begin the new year.

Rank or no, Missouri is playing at a level not many expected to see in year one under Gates. It’s winning basketball, and MU is one solid stretch in January away from perhaps endearing itself enough to the NCAA Tournament selection committee for an at-large bid Entering February.

“We grind every day,” East said. “It’s been built in us since we’ve got here.”