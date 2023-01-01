We’re getting a glimpse of what Mizzou’s best basketball looks like

Name anything basketball related you could think of. You might have seen that at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night.

Nothing was sacred. Nothing was defined. It was a look into what Peak Missouri basketball might look like in 2022, going into 2023. Missouri is clobbering top-25 teams with that brand of basketball.

“Missouri would have beaten a whole lot of teams the way they played tonight,” Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. “That was what they did to us.”

Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Chris Kwiecinski

Nothing relatively seemed scripted. MU Coach Dennis Gates’ set plays are meticulous and modern, with plenty of screens and movement.

But, the wild stuff came in between. Wednesday’s game was a result of some of the work MU put in during its winter break.

“I can’t tell you exactly what we did,” East said. “We worked hard.”

That work is running parallel to the team’s confidence.

I’ve never assumed running floaters off the top of the backboard were a good idea, until Sean East made one against the Wildcats. Everyone seemed obliged to shoot at least one three, which worked since MU made 10 of its 25 3-pointers. The natural order of progression says D’Moi Hodge will try a one-on-five fast break, since he’s already tried one-on-four and one-one three situations.

Dec 28, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head Coach Dennis Gates talks with referee Rob Rorke during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This was Peak beautiful chaos. Missouri tried things and it all kept working. How? Who the hell knows, but it’s working and that’s all that matters. It’s one of the reasons why Missouri is playing some of the best basketball it might play this year.

It worked against then-No. 16 Illinois in a blowout win. It worked in a win over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats in a second blowout win. The Tigers’ beautiful Chaos of fast-paced basketball and its high volume of shot-taking is successful.

