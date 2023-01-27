‘We’re back on track:’ St. Joseph girls soccer team finds its groove | High School
The St. Joseph girls soccer team rolled into its Mountain League season with a 9-0 non-league campaign.
The Knights took a lot of shots during their first two league games. Not many went in. St. Joseph lost its league opener 2-1 at Paso Robles then tied Santa Maria 1-1 at Santa Maria for an 0-1-1 league start.
St. Joseph (15-1-1, 6-1-1) has won six straight since. Senior midfielder Grace Mensah scored on a free kick during the first few minutes of her team’s home league game against Santa Ynez Tuesday night then tallied again in the second half. The Knights beat the Pirates 4-1.
