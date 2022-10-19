We’re back! Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission Program Applications are Live

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) is excited to announce the opening of applications for all of our major programs: Community Arts Grants, Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibit, and the Phoenix Awards.

Applications for all three programs open TONIGHT at 5:00 pm

Here’s how you can get involved:

2022-2023 Community Arts Grants

The Community Art Grant program is funded through Transient Guest Tax (TGT) revenue (tax paid by hotel guests). As a result of the pandemic, our budget for the CAG program was greatly decreased. Since then, we have seen a recovery in TGT, to the extent that we are excited to restart the Community Arts Grants program in a big way.

Fill out the application here. Online Entry Deadline: Midnight, Saturday, December 17th, 2022



33rd Annual Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition (ODSE) – 2022-2023

Eligibility: Open to below artists 18 and older. All entries must be original works and may not have been shown previously in this exhibition. Honorarium: Selected Artists will receive a $1,750 honorarium for each selected or commissioned work exhibited for one year.

Works that explore an expanded notion of art in the public realm are encouraged!

The complete call for art and the online application form can be found here. Online Entry Deadline: Midnight, Saturday, December 17th, 2022

Call for art for the 24th Annual Phoenix Awards – 2022-2023

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission is seeking a Lawrence artist to develop, design, and fabricate original artwork for the 2020-2023 Phoenix Award program. Call for ArtInterested artists are asked to submit a letter of interest, a professional resume/CV as a PDF including three professional references, an annotated image list, up to 10 images of past work, and link to website if applicable to be considered for the 2020-2023 Phoenix Award commission. The online application is available here.

Online Entry Deadline: Midnight, Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Contact information:

Abby Bush-Wilder, Communications and Special Events Coordinator

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Marketing Division

City staff liaison to Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission

[email protected]

785-832-3460