Wembanyama shows the NBA who he really is: I want to be Unstoppable

Ahead of his long-awaited debut with the French national team, Victor Wembanyama Stressed that his parents supported him and helped him realize his dream of becoming a professional basketball player.

Wembanyama has stood out at the age of 18, being one of the favorites to be selected with the no.1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“My parents didn’t push me to be the best,” Wembanyama told L’Equipe.

“That was my goal. They accompanied me. They protected me without being invasive. If I had wanted to be a lawyer, they would have encouraged me and would not be disappointed if I told them Tomorrow that I quit basketball. They are careful, respectful and ambitious.

“My mother [Elodie de Fautereau] was a coach. I was on her teams when I was young, but she didn’t train me to develop me, she remained in her role as a mother.

“My father [Felix] did triple jump (record 15.56 m), long jump (record 7.41 m) and ran the 100 meters in 11 seconds.

“I did track with him, he taught me how to run, corrected my foot position, my posture. I was 11 years old. Being gifted with motor skills and fluidity is good, but running technique cannot be invented. It’s a real, underestimated job, which I’m still far from mastering.

“In my memories, I always wanted to play in the NBA. It was when I was 12 or 13 in Nanterre that I realized that this is what I want to achieve and that I’m ready to work.”

His Idols

Wembanyama went on to name Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kobe Bryant as his four NBA heroes.

“I try to steal some things from [Durant and Giannis]to apply them in the games,” he added.

“I’m an Absolute fan of Kobe Bryant, who I think about almost every day since his death. It Shocked me.

“From Kobe Bryant I admire his spirit, work ethic, game philosophy. Following his example every day I try to overcome my limits. When I suffer, when I have doubts, I often wonder what Kobe would have done. And I know he would have done more.”

No. 1 Draft pick

Wembanyama didn’t hesitate to admit that his main objective is to become the No.1 Draft pick in 2023.

“I want to be myself, to create my own character,” he noted.

“I would like to become one day a player no one can defend. A player able to adapt to all situations, versatile, both in defense and offense. I would like to be a basketball player who acts like a chess player, able to anticipate every move of my opponents and have the answer.

“I intend to be the no. 1 pick in the 2023 Draft.”