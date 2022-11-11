Wembanyama: I Steal some things from Giannis and Durant, my goal is to become unguardable

By Eurohoops team / [email protected]

No player caused a buzz in the NBA like Victor Wembanyama for a long time. His games in the French LNB Pro A League are being streamed live in the USand the basketball public from all over the world is watching his every move.

It’s no secret that he will be the first pick in the NBA Draft next summer. With all due respect to other young talents that will compete with him for the No 1 spot, it would be an enormous surprise if someone Tops him. He is also pretty confident about his chances.

“I intend to be number 1 in the 2023 draft. I don’t expect more or less, because I know I’m working for it”, the French phenomenon stated for the L’Equipe.

Wembanyama doesn’t enjoy being compared to other stars. He’s aware of his uniquenessand that many already call him “a cheat code”.

“I want to be myself, create my character. I would like to become unguardable one day. A player capable of adapting to all situations, versatile, on both ends of the floor. I would like to play basketball like chess. To predict every move of my opponents and have the right answer“.

Although he wants to make a name for himself, Wembanyama admits that he looks up to the biggest basketball stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant: “I try to Steal some things from them, to apply them in games“.

He also admitted that he isan Absolute fan of Kobe Bryant“.

“I think about him almost every day since his death. His disappearance Shocked me. I admire his spirit, work ethic, and game philosophy… Following his example every day, I try to push my limits. When I suffer, when I have doubts, I often wonder what Kobe would have done. And I know I would have done more,Wembanyama said.

Being calledan alien” by LeBron James changed little for him.

“My life hasn’t changed because of that… but it gave me more communication work. But that didn’t bother me. I work better when I have a lot to do. That’s how I want to live my life,Victor Wembanyama proudly stated.