WEM Homecoming activities scheduled for next week

The 2022 WEM Homecoming Week activities will begin Monday, Oct. 10 and run through Saturday, Oct. 15. The theme this year is T-Bird Barbecue and Cardinal Cookout!

The opening day of the week will feature the King and Queen Coronation at 10 am, Oct. 10, A reception and pictures will follow.

The WEM Homecoming Court includes: Homecoming Queen candidates Jenessa Baumgarten, daughter of Jason Baumgarten and Kris Baumgarten, Jordan Green, daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green, Jessica Hilpipre, daughter of Jim and Janice Hilpipre, Addyson Taylor, daughter of Tauston and Angie Taylor, and Emma Woratschka, daughter of Mike and Jennifer Woratschka.

Homecoming King candidates are: Gabe Androli, son of Doug and Lisa Androli, Ethan Greenwald, son of Ron and Kristin Greenwald, Jaxon Hulsing, son of Cory and Mary Hulsing, Tytan Larson, son of Trever and Kandi Larson, and August Ticknor, son of Annamarie Paquette.

Also on that day, the dress up theme will be favorite music genre day. The WEM volleyball team will be playing at Maple River.

The dress-up theme for Tuesday, Oct. 11 will be soccer mom/grilling dad (opposite day). There will be boys volleyball during lunch with the freshmen playing the sophomores.

There will be a pepfest for the volleyball team at 2:45 pm The Buccaneers will play Faribault BA that evening. The cross country team will be running at Hayfield.

The dress-up theme for Wednesday, Oct. 12 will be seasons (Freshman dress for winter, sophomores for spring, Juniors for summer, and Seniors for fall). During lunch the senior and junior girls will be playing kickball.

Thursday, Oct. 13 will feature BUCS Pride/Spirit Day as the dress-up theme. The junior and senior boys will face off in a lunch time volleyball game. There will be a pepfest for the football team at 2:45 pm

The Arts Boosters will be sponsoring a taco-in-abag supper in the Waterville parking lot starting at 5 pm The Buccaneer football team will be playing Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at 7 pm

The dress-up theme for Oct. 14 will be Freaky Friday (adults dress like students and students dress like adults). The annual Homecoming Parade will be held at 1:15 pm in Waterville followed by a final pep-rally, wrap-up event at 2 pm in the high school gymnasium.

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 pm until 11 pm in the high school Gymnasium there will be a formal dance. The event is free to all students with a Homecoming button or $5 for students without a button. Food will be served.