Wellsburg Lions: Golf scramble a success | News, Sports, Jobs

WELLSBURG — A golf scramble held by the Wellsburg Lions Club was a big success, raising nearly $4,000 for community projects supported by the club, including vision screenings offered at local schools.

Held Aug. 6 at Highland Springs Golf Course, the event drew 17 four-member teams, including one from Trinity Health System that won the event, said Wellsburg Lion Joe Mullenbach, who co-chaired it with Cody Rice and Tom Zurbuch.

Trinity Health System was the major sponsor for the scramble, which was supported by 35 area businesses.

Lyle’s Auto, Reasner Funeral Home and Mullenbach Funeral Home teamed to sponsor the hole-in-one prize.

In its second year, the event included a steak dinner. The Wellsburg Lions are looking forward to holding it again next year.