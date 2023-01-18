Wells Adams Predicts Sarah Hyland’s Reaction To Upcoming Golf Tournament – ​​Hollywood Life





View gallery





Image Credit: NBC

Wells Adams had some playful words about his new wife Sarah Hyland ahead of his upcoming golf tournament this weekend. The Bachelor in Paradise star, 38, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and joked how the Modern Family alum, 32, may not be impressed with his athletic skills on the course as he prepares to compete in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions which will take place on January 19th through the 22nd.

More About Sarah Hyland

“My wife’s coming for a couple of days and I don’t know if that’s going to help me or stress me out,” the reality star laughed. “She’s never seen me play golf before. She’s seen me make like swings on Instagram and stuff but she’s never really watched me. I wonder if she’s gonna be like, ‘You’re not that good. This is not that impressive.’”

“But it’ll be fun having her there,” he continued. “And it’s in Orlando so we’re going to go to Disneyland, as well. It’s going to be this whole fun, family event.”

For those who don’t know, Wells explained why the Celebrity tournament is unique from all the others. “It’s the first LPGA (The Ladies Professional Golf Association) event of the year. And it’s a hard one to get into. The only way that you can compete as an LPGA pro is that you have to have won a tournament for the past two years, I believe. So it’s the really the best of the best, the crème de la crème of the LPGA which is super cool.”

Articles Trending Now Trending Now





“They invite Athletes and Celebrities to come play alongside these women who absolutely beat the crap out of us, which is hilarious and actually very fun to experience. We get to play alongside them and that’s just an experience in itself,” the GDP regular said.

Meanwhile, Wells recently opened up in an HL EXCLUSIVE interview how marriage feels after tying the knot with the actress in August 2022. He explained that “it doesn’t really feel different” after the couple had been dating for nearly two years. “I don’t know if that’s the wrong answer, but I think that means we’re very comfortable with each other,” he said. “But you know, we were supposed to be married twice over the past three years already, so I think the wedding, for us, was really just a celebration for everyone else, to have them all come and celebrate our love was just really special .”

Related Link Related: Wells Adams: 5 Things To Know About Sarah Hyland’s Husband

Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.