Wellington Phoenix undone by own goal in 1-0 defeat to Adelaide United

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Adelaide United 1 (Mackenzie Barry own goal 22′) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 1-0

No one took Wellington Phoenix’s 1-0 loss to early A-League Women leaders Adelaide United Harder than centre-back Mackenzie Barry.

The Football Fern, who finished the game with the captain’s armband, was in tears and had to be consoled by Coach Natalie Lawrence after the final whistle.

It was Barry’s unfortunate own goal in the 22nd minute that decided the game as the winless Phoenix fell to their fifth consecutive defeat.

“Mac just Wears her heart on her sleeve, she loves the club, she loves these girls, she has incredibly high standards, and we can talk about the own goal but look how many blocks she makes, how many times she throws herself into tackles , she’s the Ultimate pro,” Coach Natalie Lawrence said.

“I think there were a lot of emotions with a lot of the players but as you can see we Circle around her because we want to be a family and I think we showed that today.”

The Phoenix were more competitive than they were against Canberra United the weekend before, without ever really troubling Adelaide goalkeeper Annalie Grove.

They had six shots to Adelaide’s 18, but had more on target, shading that statistic four to three.

Adelaide hit the lead when Barry accidentally turned the ball into her own net while trying to intercept a dangerous low cross from Chelsie Dawber.

PHOTOSPORT Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry, right, vies for possession with Adelaide forward Fiona Worts.

​The Phoenix did a better job of holding possession and building attacking phases with the returning Grace Wisnewski helping to stabilize the midfield.

But striker Ava Pritchard was forced to feed off scraps as they once again struggled to create clear goal-scoring chances once they reached the final third.

Their best chance fell to Wisnewski in the 15th minute, but her powerful snapshot was batted away by Grove.

Saskia Vosper made a key block to deny Adelaide a second goal after goalkeeper Brianna Edwards failed to claim the initial cross.

Charlotte Lancaster launched herself at a long ball into the box as the Phoenix searched for a late equalizer but Grove managed to smother the ball.

Despite suffering another loss, Lawrence said she took heart in the defensive performance.

“I can’t fault them for that. If we play like that against what are they, joint top?, then we can compete against anyone and that’s what we want to do.

“The morale is always hard when you’re not picking up points but there’s belief in the Squad that we will and I know we will.”

The result leaves the Phoenix at the bottom of the table with zero points from their first five games.

They play Adelaide again in 10 days’ time.