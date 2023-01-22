Wellington Phoenix Captain breaks goal drought in 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners

Phoenix celebrate Alex Rufer celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Mariners.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Alex Rufer 32′, Oskar Zawada 40′) Central Coast Mariners 1 (Beni Nkololo 90+2′). HT: 2-0

Crowd: 5,543

Wellington Phoenix Captain Alex Rufer ended a 10-year wait for his first A-League Men goal to solidify his team’s place in the top four.

Rufer scored his first goal in his 107th game for the club, and Polish striker Oskar Zawada scored his third in as many games, as the Phoenix continued their mid-season resurgence with a statement 2-1 win at home to the second-place Central Coast Mariners.

The result, the Phoenix’s third win on the bounce, lifted them up to third on a congested league table, now just two points behind Sunday’s opposition and seven behind competition leaders Melbourne City.

They are firmly in the playoff picture.

Rufer’s long-awaited goal came in the 32nd minute, the central midfielder popping up at the back post to put away Josh Laws’ header back across the goal following a short corner-kick routine between Clayton Lewis and David Ball.

Rufer was overcome with Joy after breaking his long-standing goal drought, sprinting 50 meters to celebrate with Coach Ufuk Talay and the substitutes before pointing to the Yellow Fever Zone as chants of “the Rufe is on fire” rung out.

There has been one common theme during Phoenix’s mini win streak: Zawada has found the back of the net.

Zawada doubled the Phoenix’s advantage on 40 minutes, tapping home from close range after receiving another top cross from Callan Elliot.

Zawada’s goal was his fifth in six games and his sixth overall, moving him above Bozhidar Kraev as the Phoenix leading goal-scorer and matching his most prolific season as a professional footballer.

The Mariners blew up after the second goal was scored, believing forward Marco Tuilo had been fouled in the lead up. Their complaints might have been justified.

Tulio intercepted the ball high up the pitch after goalkeeper Oli Sail mistakenly passed the ball straight to him when trying to play out from the back.

But Tulio coughed up possession immediately after Clayton Lewis clattered into the back of him.

The Mariners pulled one goal back through Beni Nkololo in the second minute of stoppage time after launching the ball forward to set up a grandstand finish.

But the Phoenix managed to hang on.

The Phoenix were momentarily awarded a penalty early in the match when Lucas Mauragis was brought down by All White Storm Roux.

Referee Casey Reibelt pointed to the spot before overturning her decision and giving a free-kick instead after a lengthy VAR review indicated the contact had actually been made outside the box.

Before Nkololo scored, the Mariners’ best chances fell to new signing Christian Theoharous.

He rattled the post with an audacious effort from outside the box, near the sideline and had another shot from close range blocked on the line by Steven Ugarkovic.

Things got heated after Fulltime with both teams and staff involved in a melee, although it was unclear what started it.

The Phoenix will look to make it four wins in a row when they host Perth Glory in Palmerston North next Saturday.