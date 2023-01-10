Wellington footballer with an eye for goal gets shot at pro contract in England

Another promising Wellington football player with an eye for goal is hoping to follow in Ben Waine’s footsteps by joining an English League One club.

Former New Zealand under-17 international Jesse Randall has flown to England for a week-long trial with third-tier club Barnsley where he is aiming to score his first professional contract.

Randall will train and play with Barnsley’s under-21 side during his audition.

The 20-year-old Winger got the opportunity after a standout National League season with Wellington Olympic.

They slotted seven goals and laid on nine assists during the national phase to help the Greeks reach the final where they were eventually beaten by Auckland City.

Wellington Olympic qualified for the national phase after winning the Central League where Randall was also a key figure, scoring 10 goals.

The trial was arranged through Football Asset Management, the same agency which represents Waine, who recently signed with League One table toppers Plymouth Argyle after starring for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League Men.

Although Randall was yet to crack the professional ranks, originally deciding to go down the college route in the United States with North Kentucky University, his club Coach Rupert Kemeys believed he had what it took to make a career out of the game.

They just needed someone to give him a chance, Kemeys said.

“Jesse Randall is a quality player. For a young guy he is ridiculously good,” they said.

“The biggest thing for me compared to other players his age in New Zealand is his finishing.

“He’s got an eye for goal, he can finish on both feet.

“I think he was the best under-20 player in New Zealand [during the National League].”

Barnsley already have one New Zealander on their books, goalkeeper Jamie Searle.

All Whites star Chris Wood and former Internationals Rory Fallon, Leo Bertos and David Mulligan had also previously played for the South Yorkshire club.

Barnsley is currently sitting in sixth on the League One standings after being relegated from the second-tier Championship last season.