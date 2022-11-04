Wellington Art Society To Feature Mixed Media Artist Lynn Doyal On Nov. 9

The Wellington Art Society will feature mixed media artist Lynn Doyal at its Wednesday, Nov. 9 meetings.

The meeting and presentation will take place at the Wellington Community Center, located at 12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd. The meeting will open with a meet and greet at 5:30 pm, followed by the member Spotlight and a brief meeting. The event will conclude with a presentation by Doyal titled “An Artist’s Journey Discovering Public Art.” For more information, contact Laura Jaffe at [email protected]

Doyal blends contemporary design with a reverence for the techniques of the past. She incorporates paint, hand stitching and beading, collage and digital technology in her works to create vibrant, textural pieces. Digital Photographs of her artwork can then be transferred onto a variety of surfaces, such as glass, metal, canvas, tile or vinyl, allowing for expansive reproductions as public art pieces.

Her life-sized Originals let the Viewer Marvel at the intricate detail of Doyal’s mixed media pieces, while her large-scale public art pieces are a captivating, surreal experience.

In 1979, Doyal received her degree in fine art from the University of South Florida. After working in the corporate realm, she started her own company, Signature Chocolates, providing premiums and incentives for corporations, hotels and cruise lines.

Since 2011, she has been exhibiting her art in festivals, shows and galleries. Over the past six years, Doyal’s interest in public art has motivated her to serve as an apprentice to a nationally recognized public artist, as well as Volunteer for Palm Beach County Art in Public Places, to gain the perspectives of the many individuals and agencies that need to work in concert together to create, fabricate and install public artworks. “My overall approach to public art [is to] beautify and surprise,” she said.

Doyal’s current projects include “Word Patterns,” which explores the patterns in word search puzzles, and a Portrait Ministry, in which she creates Portraits as a way to encourage and uplift others.

To learn more about Doyal and her work, visit www.mixedmediabylynn.com, or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

The Wellington Art Society is a non-profit charitable organization in its 41st year. It is open to artists of all mediums and patrons of the arts.

For more information, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.