Wellington Art Society To Feature Carl Stoveland

The Wellington Art Society will host Carl Stoveland as its guest speaker on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The meeting and presentation will take place at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). The meeting will open with a meet and greet at 5:30 pm, followed by the member Spotlight and a brief meeting. The event will conclude with a presentation by Stoveland, entitled “The Not So Unlikely Journey from Photographer to Painter.” For more information, contact Laura Jaffe at [email protected]

Stoveland grew up in New York near the Catskill Mountains and found his passion for photography while hiking along the many trails and streams near his home. His father spent his entire career working in photo labs, and his mother as an oil painter and watercolorist. Stoveland was immersed in fine art his whole life. “While the other neighborhood kids were playing football in the street, my folks sent me to ceramics camp,” he recalled. “Creativity and play have been strongly connected for me ever since.”

Stoveland’s primary medium for many years was photography. About 20 years ago, he started playing with watercolor, and since moving to Florida six years ago, he has been exploring many different mediums, including watercolor, gouache, urban sketching with casein and even some film making. Stoveland’s current passions include a variety of photo and painting media, along with urban sketching and teaching.

He has been awarded several artist residencies, including most recently at Dry Tortugas National Park. In 2022, he was awarded Best in Show in the Florida Showcase at the Box Gallery. He has also co-founded the Lake Worth Beach Urban Sketchers Group and has a podcast called “IAMLAKEWORTH.”

In February, Stoveland will be teaching a two-day urban sketching workshop with the New Studio for the Visual Arts in Jupiter. For information on this class, visit www.thenewstudiova.net. In addition, you can see his work during the “Myth America(na)” exhibition at the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach. Learn more about Carl Stoveland and his work at www.carlstovelandart.com.

The Wellington Art Society is open to artists of all mediums and patrons of the arts, allowing both local and regional artists to display their artwork in local galleries, interact with other artists and serve the community through their art. Visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org to learn more.