Weller Inducted into DC Basketball Hall of Fame

BETHESDA, MD — Former Maryland Women’s basketball head Coach Chris Weller will be inducted into the Washington DC Metro Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday in a reception at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

Weller will be inducted along with Austin Carr, the late David Carrasco, Johnny Dawkins, Donald Dell, John Feinstein and Harold Fox. Prior inductees include Red Auerbach, Elgin Baylor, Grant Hill, Gary Williams , Johnny Holliday Len Bias, and others.

Weller, a Maryland alum, was at the helm of the Terrapins program for 27 years (1975-2002). She earned a record of 499-286 (.636) and led the Terps to 10 ACC conference titles, 10 Sweet Sixteen appearances, eight Elite Eights, three Final Fours and 16 postseason appearances. Weller, the 1992 Naismith and USBWA National Coach of the Year, was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. She was named ACC Coach of the Year twice.

Weller served as Maryland’s first Assistant Athletic Director for Women (1975-1980). She served as chair of the WBCA Legislative Committee and was a member of the USA Women’s Basketball Olympic Committee and Kodak All-America Committee.

Internationally, Weller coached four USA National and Select Teams. She coached five Olympians, three All-Americans, and six WNBA players.

Weller was inducted into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. Current Maryland head coach Brenda Frese was the first woman inducted in the DC Metro Basketball Hall of Fame last fall.

