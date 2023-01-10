Well, the NFL isn’t racist because black men get tackled more often in the NFL

There are some people who are just so desperate to see racism in everything they will simply make it up where it doesn’t exist. Such is the case of an “article” published by Scientific American last week claiming that “football’s violence disproportionately affects Black men.” In a sport that is both violent and played predominantly by black men, the logical response to this preposterous claim is, “Ya think?”

Many people seek to do nothing but coddle black people, and “Damar Hamlin’s Collapse Highlights the Violence Black Men Experience in Football” is an example of that. It’s such an illogical assertion that one could legitimately presume it’s parody or satire until you realize the author is an Assistant Professor at Duke University. Instead, it reflects the toxic absurdity that currently dominates the intelligentsia and academia and the pathetic, desperate need to categorize all things that negatively affect black people as the result of some kind of racism.

“While this form of entertainment has been normalized, Hamlin’s injury demonstrates that ordinary violence has potentially deadly consequences, and highlights how Black men’s athletic labor sustains this brutal system,” according to the claims in the article.

Dr. Tracie Canada is the author of the article, and I respect the work she put in during her career and her efforts to attain her Ph.D. Forgive the lack of sophistication of my commentary, but this article is perhaps one of the most nonsensical things ever written.

Canada’s premise is essentially that because “nonwhite players account for 70 percent of the NFL,” black players get injured more often. However, why would Canada think otherwise? Why would anyone? What did she expect from a league that has a 7-1 ratio of non-white to white players? What’s next, any accusation of an injury between two black players being classified as black-on-black crime?

Furthermore, Canada accuses the NFL of “racial stacking,” which she described as a process of “racially segregating players by playing position,” which, in turn, “places Black Athletes at a higher risk during play.” So what is the point here? Does Canada want more white players to play football? After, literally decades, of social justice enthusiasts, people like Dr. Tracie Canada, pushing to get more black Athletes in professional sports, now the argument is there are too many and the result of this Surplus is some weird form of systemic racism?

Canada is clearly not a serious person, nor is anyone who presents such outlandish theories. And the people in our country need to start rejecting and pushing back against these kinds of inflammatory and baseless allegations.

Rightfully (and thankfully) NFL Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy spoke out against Canada’s absurd claim.

As a black man and former NFL player I can say this article is absolutely ridiculous. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 7, 2023

“As a black man and former NFL player I can say this article is absolutely ridiculous,” Dungy tweeted.

Dungy’s Sentiments reflect common sense in a time of absolute insanity. Both black people and white people get injured playing football. Some of them are quite serious. Yet all players play the game on their own accord, and no one is forced to do so. The risk of injury in the sport is well known.

From the time their African Ancestors captured, enslaved, and sold them to slave traders to the horrific acts of discrimination experienced during Jim Crow, black people have experienced many injustices throughout history. Yet paying black men millions to play willingly a sport in which some of them get injured is not one of those things. Anyone claiming otherwise should not be taken seriously, and such thinking should be quickly discredited.