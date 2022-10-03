Well. 9 TCU soccer defeats Kansas State, remains undefeated in Big 12 play

Midfielder Chaylyn Hubbard scored her first career goal on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of gofrogs.com)

Well. 9 TCU soccer remains undefeated in Big 12 play after they shut out Kansas State 1-0 on Friday evening.

Graduate midfielder Chaylyn Hubbard scored her first career goal to help the Horned Frogs defeat the Wildcats.

“For it to be her first goal and for it to be the game-winner,” head Coach Eric Bell said about Hubbard’s first career goal, “I couldn’t be happier for her because she definitely deserves it.”

Hubbard was able to gain possession of the rebound after a shot by freshman forward Seven Castain. After controlling the ball, Hubbard scored the goal.

The game was dominated by the Horned Frogs as they had 19 shots and held Kansas State to nine shots.

TCU’s defense played a tough game to keep the Wildcats scoreless. Goalkeeper Lauren Kellet recorded her fifth shutout of the season with four saves.

“I thought we played really well from an attacking perspective and a defending perspective,” Bell said. “We controlled the game with our tempo of possession. The second half, we were even more dangerous.”

After Friday night’s win, the Horned Frogs look to continue their six-game unbeaten streak.

Looking Ahead

Well. 9 TCU (7-2-3) will face West Virginia (4-3-5) on Thursday night at 7 pm in Fort Worth. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.