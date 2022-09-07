Well. 9 Middle Creek takes huge five-set match from No. 5 Green Level

— The No. 9 Middle Creek Mustangs defeated the No. 5 Green Level Gators in a crucial Southwest Wake 4A conference game on Tuesday.

Despite facing four match points in the fifth set, Middle Creek won the decisive Stanza 19-17 and took a 3-2 win on its home floor against the Defending champs.

The fact that this match took place early in the conference portion of each team’s schedule didn’t make it any less critical.

With four high-level programs off to great starts in the state’s best volleyball conference, an early season game between two of them could have big implications on the conference championship and playoff seeding down the line.

Middle Creek entered play unbeaten in both matches and sets while the reigning 4A state Champions from Green Level have taken non-conference losses to Millbrook and Cedar Ridge early in the season.

The first set was competitive early, as the Gators struck first before Middle Creek went on a 10-5 run to establish an early four-point lead.

The Mustangs maintained their advantage throughout the set, and forced a set point with a 24-16 lead, eventually taking the set 25-17.

Green Level fired right back to start the second set as the Gators pushed out to a 4-0 lead looking to equalize the match.

The Mustangs were able to stabilize from there, but they couldn’t stop Green Level from taking the set 25-19 and tying up the match.

The third set was as close as could be throughout as the teams traded one-point leads and frequently forced ties.

With the set tied at 22 apiece, Middle Creek found an edge and rattled off three straight to take the set and move ahead 2-1.

The Gators responded with a hard-fought 25-20 win in the fourth set to force a fifth.

Green Level was feeling the momentum in the fifth set, and was able to take a 12-9 lead and move just three points away from the win.

The Gators kept pushing and moved within a match point on four different occasions, but Middle Creek tied it back up all four times before winning two straight while tied at 17 to take the match.

Green Level will keep it Rolling with high stakes conference showdowns on Thursday, as the Gators are scheduled to host the No. 13 Apex Cougars.

Middle Creek is also facing another conference title contender on Thursday, as the Mustangs will head to West Cary to face off with the No. 2 Green Hope Falcons.