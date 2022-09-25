Well. 9 Men’s Soccer Takes Down Trinity in a Hard-fought Battle, 1-0

Next Game: at No. 19 Hamilton 9/25/2022 | 1:30 PM Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1:30 PM at Well. 19 Hamilton History

HARTFORD, Conn, – Wesleyan men’s soccer has found themselves nationally ranked in the top ten this week after five straight wins to open the 2022 season. They added win number six today over the Trinity Bantams to improve to 6-0, their best start to a season in over 15 years. It wasn’t an easy one today, as they had to salvage a goal in the 62n.d minute to fend off their NESCAC foe. Zach Burd ’25 put through the deciding goal to lift the Cardinals over the Bantams in Hartford Saturday afternoon. Wesleyan improves to 6-0 (3-0), their best start since 2006, while Trinity drops to 0-3-2 (0-3-1 NESCAC).

It was a competitive game throughout the 90 minutes, with neither side looking like they were going to take control at any point of the contest. The two teams were nearly even in every major category, with both teams having three corners, and Wesleyan recording one more shot (15-14). The main component of Wesleyan’s success was the play of Liam Devanny ’23 who saved all six shots that came his way to record his 4th shutout of the 2022 season.

The first half was a defensive battle, with neither team recording a goal. Wesleyan came out with two shots on net within the first five minutes, but then the Bantams held them to only one shot over the next 25 minutes. The Wesleyan defense also looked the part, only allowing Trinity to have one shot on goal over the first 45 minutes of play.

It was Trinity who came out the aggressor in the 2n.d half, creating two Corners and four shots (3 SOG) in the first five minutes of the half. Devanny showed again why he was First Team All-Region in 2021, standing tall and turning away multiple Bantams’ scoring chances. The momentum shifted just a few minutes later when in the 55th minute a yellow card on Trinity’s Nicholas Bellack sparked some life into the Cardinals’ offense.

Wesleyan managed two shots over the next two minutes, brining in a plethora of subs following the two attempts. One of these substitutes was Zach Burd, who just two minutes after being entered into the game was able to make an impact. Burd ripped a shot beating the Bantams’ keeper to put the Cards on top 1-0 in the 62n.d minute. They wouldn’t look back, holding the Bantams scoreless over the final 28 minutes to preserve the undefeated season.

Liam Devanny completes his 4th clean sheet of the season, and his 3rd game of the year with at least six saves. Zach Burd was the Hero in this one, scoring his second goal of 2022 and 3rd of his career.

Wesleyan has a quick turnaround, as they will immediately travel to New York Sunday the 25th to Clash in a top 20 nationally ranked contest against the Hamilton Continentals.