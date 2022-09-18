Well. 9 Men’s Golf concludes play at OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — The No. 9 The Texas Men’s Golf team carded a 3-over-par 283 on Sunday to finish in 10th place in the team standings at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course). In his collegiate debut, freshman Christiaan Maas paced the Longhorns with a 54-hole score of 4-over-par 214 (72-70-70) to tie for 20th in the individual standings.
The 15-team field at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational featured 10 teams that are ranked in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Sept. 9). Well. 15 Stanford earned the team title with a three-round total of 9-under-par 831 (270-281-280), while No. 3 Florida (277-287-279) and No. 11 and tourney host Illinois (271-288-284) tied for second at 3-over-par 843. The Longhorns posted a three-round team score of 22-over-par 862 (292-287-283).
Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford claimed individual medalist honors with a 54-hole score of 7-under-par 203 (67-70-66). Florida’s Ricky Castillo (68-68-68) and Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois (65-67-72) tied for second at 6-under-par 204. Both Maas and fellow freshman Jacob Sosa registered rounds of even-par 70 on Sunday to lead Texas on the final day.
The Longhorns return to action when they compete in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3-4 (Monday-Tuesday) in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Lineup
- In his collegiate debut, freshman Christiaan Maas carded an even-par 70 on Sunday to move up eight spots in the individual standings and tie for 20th with a 54-hole total of 4-over-par 214 (72-72-70). He was 3-over through his first eight holes on Sunday before making four birdies over his next nine holes to rally back to even-par on his round.
- Freshman Jacob Sosa also posted an even-par 70 on Sunday to climb 11 spots in the individual standings and tie for 31st at 6-over-par 216 (74-72-70) in his Collegiate debut. Sosa registered three birdies during his final round.
- Senior Travis Vick tallied a 1-over-par 71 on Sunday to tie for 31st at 6-over-par 216 (70-75-71). Vick posted three birdies in his final round.
- Senior Mason Nome fired a 2-over-par 72 in his final round to tie for 47th at 10-over-par 220 (76-72-72). Nome recorded a pair of birdies on Sunday.
- Freshman Keaton Vo carded a 5-over-par 75 on Sunday to tie for 64th at 15-over-par 225 (79-71-75) in his Collegiate debut.