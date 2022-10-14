Well. 8 Women’s Soccer Ties Minnesota as McClelland Sets NCAA Minutes Record

Next Game: Badger State 10/16/2022 | 1 PM ET B1G+ WRSU October 16 (Sun) / 1 PM ET Badger State

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Amid a hard-fought and water-logged 2-2 draw between No. 8 Rutgers Women’s soccer (12-1-2, 4-1-2) and Minnesota (6-7-2, 2-4-1) at Yurcak Field on Thursday night, the Scarlet Knights’ Graduate student goalkeeper, Meagan McClelland set a new NCAA all-time record for minutes played in the sport.

Riley Tiernan and Allison Lynch scored for Rutgers, Sam Kroeger and Kylie Daigle passed out assists, and McClelland finished the game with 9,032:27 minutes played, the new NCAA career record, passing the 8,998:07 mark set by Virginia’s Laurel Ivory in 2021.

Record broken! 🤙@RUWSoccer goaltender Meagan McClelland became the @NCAASoccer all-time leader in minutes played in the sport of Women’s soccer with 8,998:08. pic.twitter.com/i0FSOTxkvR — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 13, 2022

Tiernan scored just 2:44 into the match. Daigle started the break up field, Sara Brocious played a pass ahead, and Allison Lowrey’s slide tackle kept the play alive to Kroeger’s feet. Kroeger sent in a Diagonal cross finding Tiernan for a one-time shot from six yards out to the left side netting for the 1-0 lead.

As would be the theme for the evening, Minnesota had the quick answer. The Gophers equalized within 10 minutes at the 12:27 mark.

Lynch, an outside back, put Rutgers back in front in the second half in the 53rd minute on a Spectacular diving header that found the top shelf of the Minnesota goal, finishing the free kick service from Daigle.

The Gophers again had the quick response, leveling the match for a second time in the 60th. Rutgers did not manage another shot on goal and both sides earned a point in the Big Ten standings with three match days remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Rutgers slightly outshot Minnesota, 12-10, overall and 4-3 in shots on target.

KNIGHT NOTES

Meagan McClelland is the new NCAA career record holder in minutes played with 9,032:27, and counting, surpassing the 8,998:07 mark set by Virginia’s Laurel Ivory in 2021.

is the new NCAA career record holder in minutes played with 9,032:27, and counting, surpassing the 8,998:07 mark set by Virginia’s Laurel Ivory in 2021. McClelland has played in 97 consecutive games since starting the season opener of her freshman season in 2018. She has started 96 of those contests, only giving way for one second for a ceremonial senior day start during her freshman season in 2018.

Rutgers has held all 15 opponents to six shots on goal or less, and holds an ninth opponent to three shots on target or less.

Career goal marks: Tiernan (10), Lynch (3)

Career assist marks: Kroeger (10), Daigle (11)

Kylie Daigle has contributed a point in three consecutive matches.

has contributed a point in three consecutive matches. Rutgers is now 7-4-1 all-time against Minnesota, snapping a three-match RU winning streak.

UP NEXT: The Scarlet Knights host their 2022 regular season home finale on Sun., Oct. 16 at 1 pm against Wisconsin at Yurcak Field and streaming live on B1G+. The program will celebrate Senior Day in a brief ceremony before the match.

Stay up to date on the latest news and schedule updates by following Rutgers Women’s soccer on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Download the Scarlet Knights App for Apple or Android today.

-RU-