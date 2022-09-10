Well. 8 Wolves Women’s soccer looks to stay undefeated in final pre-GNAC contest, hosts Monterey Bay on Sunday

#8 Western Oregon (3-0)

vs.

CSU Monterey Bay (2-1-1)

12 pm Sunday | Monmouth, Oregon

LIVE STATS (No Stream)

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The eighth-ranked Western Oregon Women’s soccer team looks for its best undefeated four-game start in program history as it hosts CSU Monterey Bay at noon Sunday at WOU Soccer Field.

The Wolves started the 2013 season 2-0-2 for its best undefeated start in program history.

Due to this game being moved from the previously scheduled date to the same day as the WOU men’s soccer game already established and a shortage of broadcast workers due to school not being in session, this game will not be live streamed. However, live stats will be available. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

WOU picked up a road win Thursday morning at Colorado Christian 1-0 in Lakewood. The Wolves got a goal in the 77th minute from Leeci Snyder Assisted by Lilly Nowatzke to take the lead and the WOU defense did the rest. The Wolves’ Olivia Holdenried picked up four saves in her second shutout of the season.

The Wolves have scored five goals this season with five different players finishing and no player has more than one assist. WOU has four players that have played all 270 minutes this season Jenna Efraimson , Lulu Sadler and Hannah Rispler along with Holdenried at keeper. Holdenried is averaging 8.0 saves per game (second in the GNAC and eighth in the nation) and has a 0.923 save percentage (second in the GNAC and 38th in the country). Her 24 total saves ranked first in the conference and 12th in the nation.

MONTEREY BAY HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Otters, who played at St. Martin’s Friday after this preview was written, entered the week winning a pair of contests last week – winning at Dominican University 1-0 on Thursday and beating the Academy of Art 4-0 on Saturday.

Jasmine Safarians leads the team in scoring with five points – two goals and an assist, while Nayeli Sandoval Gallo has a goal and an assist. Maleni Morales has played all 360 minutes at keeper for MB with a 0.50 GAA, 0.923 save percentage and 24 saves on 41 shots faced.

RECENT HISTORY VERSUS MONTEREY BAY

The Wolves last played Monterey Bay Sept. 14, 2019, in Seaside, California – a 1-0 overtime loss for WOU. The team’s also played Aug. 25, 2005, again at Monterey Bay – a 1-0 win for the Wolves.



WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES