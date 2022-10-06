Well. 8 Oh, ignoring hype, focusing on fun football

This weekend, for the third time in its five games of this season, Tennessee will face a ranked opponent.

For the third time, the Vols will be expected to win.

Things like that used to be ho-hum for one of the winningest programs in college football history, but Tennessee being ranked No. 8 nationally is a far cry from where the program has been the past dozen-or-so years.

Tennessee junior receiver Jalin Hyatt

Going to Baton Rouge to play a ranked LSU team and being favored to win? Dealing with the Death Valley hostility that’ll come with it? That’s new territory for these Vols.

When seen through that lens, it’s a lot to think about.

Hence the Sensible words of Tennessee junior receiver Jalin Hyatt: Don’t think about it.

“You know, as a team, we don’t even pay attention to any of the rankings or anything like that,” Hyatt said. “We can only control what we can control. I think that’s the biggest thing, is we control what we can control on Saturdays, how we come out, how we play on offense, how we do on drives, how can we sustain in the third quarter, the fourth quarter. So it’s really on us, you know?

“We don’t pay attention to outside noise, win, lose or draw. We just continue to play University of Tennessee ball.”

Hyatt — one of the many feel-good, player-reborn stories on Tennessee’s feel-good, program-reborn roster — said he’s sticking to the same mantra he had going into the season, when seemingly everyone in the program praised his offseason performance but they politely downplayed it. He didn’t want a crown then, and he doesn’t want his team wanting a crown now. Not with so many obstacles still littering the runway.

“Individually-wise, I felt like I hadn’t done anything, and I want to continue to grow, especially with these SEC games we have coming up,” Hyatt said. “LSU, they’re a good team. We have to play ’em like a good team. And, like, we’ve just got to stay grounded. With all the outside noise, if we let it you know, interfere with us, man, it’s gonna mess us up.

“We just have to continue doing what we’re doing and continue down the right path.”

Hyatt didn’t deny the existence of Joy around the Tennessee program these days, though. He was happy to discuss that. The Speedy South Carolina native has 23 catches for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the Vols’ three games, and he said he and others are enjoying themselves in the Josh Heupel round.

“I’m definitely having fun out here,” Hyatt said. “It’s a family here. I think everybody’s having fun here at Tennessee. Big things are happening here. I think people are starting to realize that. But at the same time, you know, with those things happening, I think it’s bringing us even closer, you know? Because I think we’re starting to realize what we can do here. And just seeing it, especially with these guys, especially with me, you know, being with Pruitt [Jeremy Pruitt] and, you know, being with other coaching staff, it changes all of our minds, you know, changes our mentality.

“So, you know, I’m grateful for all these guys, and we’ve just got to continue to grow.”

Tennessee and LSU are set to kickoff at noon Eastern on Saturday in a game that will be broadcast by ESPN.