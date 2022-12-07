Well. 8 Manual girls basketball rolls past No. 3 Mercy, missing its star

Ashley Franklin Promised “a little extra fire and a little bit more loudness” when she was named Manual High School’s girls basketball Coach in April. She didn’t disappoint Tuesday night.

In her first game as head coach on the court where she played two decades ago, Franklin was a boisterous leader as her Crimsons routed Mercy 55-37 in a battle of top-10 teams in The Courier Journal’s preseason poll of coaches.

“This is a dream come true,” Franklin said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I’m excited to have this job. I’m blessed to have this job. I’m blessed to have my coaches and my girls believing in me. That’s the difference. They believe in me and trust in what we’re doing.”

DuPont Manual's Ashley Franklin coaches Tuesday night at DuPont Manual High School. December 6, 2022

Senior JaKayla Thompson, a University at Buffalo signee, scored 20 points to lead the No. 8-ranked Crimsons (2-1). Senior Sydne Tolbert added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Well. 3 Mercy (3-1) was playing without sophomore star Leah Macy, who was out with an illness. Mary Smith scored 19 points to lead the Jaguars, who shot just 22.5%.

Here are three observations from the game:

Franklin making a difference

Franklin was hired to replace Jeff Sparks, who stepped down after winning 183 games and two Seventh Region Championships in nine seasons.

