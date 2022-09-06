Well. 8 Herd Men’s Soccer Heads North for a Matchup at Cleveland State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 8 Marshall University men’s soccer team (2-1-0) heads north to Cleveland, Ohio, to take on the Cleveland State Vikings (3-0-0) on Wednesday night.

HAVE YOU HEARD?

Marshall moved up the United Soccer Coaches rankings on Tuesday to eighth from 11th.

Freshman Matthew Bell was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Bell recorded the first multi-goal performance of his career in the Herd’s 2-1 defeat of the No. 2 Pitt Panthers on Friday. The Kingston, Jamaica, native tallied his first goal of the night after he cut into the penalty box on a pass form Adam Aoumaich and his shot bounced in off the right post in the 15th minute. Bell tallied the eventual game-winning goal in the 27th minute on another pass from Aoumaich as he slotted the ball past the keeper.

Graduate student goalkeeper Oliver Semmle completed a Thundering Herd Sweep of the SBC Weekly Awards as he was named the conference’s defensive player of the week. Semmle came up big in the defeat of the Panthers with five saves. The German goalkeeper made a pair in the first half and three in the second half. However, he made two key saves in the final 11 minutes to preserve the 2-1 defeat over No. 2 Pitt.

Bell and redshirt senior Milo Yosef lead the SBC in goals per game (1.0) and points per game (2.0) while sitting tied for first in the conference in points (6) and goals (3).

Aoumaich and Graduate student Vinicius Fernandes are tied for third in the Sun Belt in assists with two.

As a team, the Herd sits atop the conference with 27.0 shots per game and 8.33 shots per game.

Marshall is coming off his third-straight season playing in the NCAA Tournament and has been in the top 25 rankings every week since Oct. 15, 2019.

SCOUTING CLEVELAND STATE

The Vikings are 3-0-0 this season and have outscored their opponents 10-3.

Jannis Schmidt has won back-to-back Horizon League Offensive Player of the Week Awards to start the season. He leads Cleveland State with four goals on 13 shots, eight on target.

Max Kasputis has started all three contests in goal this season and has made three saves.

SERIES HISTORY

The Herd leads the all-time series 6-3 with the last meeting coming in 2014.

