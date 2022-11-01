Well. 8/7 Men’s Basketball to Host Concordia on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Concordia University Irvine this Wednesday evening at 7 pm in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Wednesday night’s contest will be televised by the Pac-12 Network, with JB Long and Don MacLean calling the action. Fans can also listen live to the Bruins’ online radio broadcast (uclabruins.com), as Nick Koop and Tracy Murray will have the courtside call.

Wednesday’s contest will mark the Bruins’ only exhibition game of the preseason. UCLA will open the regular season against Sacramento State the night of Monday, Nov. 7. The UCLA Women’s basketball team will take on Cal Poly that evening – at 5:30 pm – before the men’s basketball team faces Sacramento State at 8:30 pm

UCLA has been ranked No. 7 in the preseason Coaches’ Poll and No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press (AP) poll.

WEDNESDAY’S EXHIBITION CONTEST

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom

Tipoff Time: 7:06 p.m. (PT)

Television: Pac-12 Network

TV Talent: JB Long (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

Radio Broadcast (UCLA Sports Network): uclaBruins.com (audio here)

Radio Talent: Nick Koop (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

ABOUT THE BRUINS

– The Bruins have returned five of their main 11 contributors from last season’s squad. UCLA went 27-8 overall last year, advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Veteran players back for UCLA this year include Seniors Tyger Campbell , Jaime Jaquez Jr. , Kenneth Nwuba and David Singleton and junior Jaylen Clark. Each of those five student-athletes played in at least 20 contests in 2021-22. All five of those players competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament (advancing from the “First Four” to the Final Four). UCLA’s program has also returned a pair of redshirt freshmen in Mac Etienne and Will McClendon, who both missed last season with knee injuries (torn ACL).

– UCLA has added six freshmen to the roster this season – guard Dylan Andrews, Amari Bailey, Abramo Canka and Jack Seidler and forwards Adem Bona and Evan Manjikian. Bailey (6-foot-5 guard) and Bona (6-foot-10 forward) were both honored as McDonald’s All-America selections in the spring of 2022. Bailey was recently listed as a preseason Honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference selection (along with junior Jaylen Clark). Andrews (6-foot-2 guard) spent his first three years of high school at nearby Windward School (Los Angeles) before excelling as a senior at Compass Prep in Arizona. Bona averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season as a senior at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.).

– The Bruins will open the regular season next Monday, hosting three consecutive non-conference home matchups against Sacramento State (Nov. 7), Long Beach State (Nov. 11) and Norfolk State (Nov. 14). UCLA will travel to Las Vegas for two games in the Continental Tire Main Event (T-Mobile Arena), facing No. 23-ranked Illinois on Friday, Nov. 18, and either No. 5-ranked Baylor or No. 18-ranked Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Bruins will conclude the month of November with consecutive home games against Pepperdine (Nov. 23) and Bellamine (Nov. 27).

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

UCLA Seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell have both earned multiple preseason accolades, as both student-athletes were honored as preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selections. Jaquez Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Camarillo, Calif., has been named a preseason first-team All-America selection by CBS Sports and The Athletic. Both Jaquez Jr. and Campbell were honored as first-team All-Pac-12 selections (along with former teammate Johnny Juzang) as juniors last season. Campbell, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been recognized as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection the last two years (as a sophomore in 2020-21 and as a junior in 2021-22 ).

CONCORDIA VERSUS UCLA

Wednesday evening’s exhibition game marks the first such matchup between UCLA and Concordia since the fall of 2009. Bruins’ junior guard Mustafa Abdul-Hamid sank a 3-point basket with 16.1 seconds to play in an exhibition contest back on Nov. 4, 2009, to lift UCLA past Concordia, 62-61, in Pauley Pavilion. Concordia led UCLA by as many as eight points (51-43, with 8:17 to play) after securing a 31-28 Halftime cushion. The Bruins tied the game, at 53-53, on a 3-point basket by sophomore guard Malcolm Lee with 5:20 remaining in regulation. Abdul-Hamid finished the game with seven points.

FAMILY TIES

Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s parents played basketball at Concordia University Irvine – Jaime Sr. on the men’s team and Angela, on the women’s team. Jaime Jr.’s mother (Angela) was inducted into Concordia’s Kenneth Walker Hall of Fame in 2008, recognizing alumni, coaches and other members of the Athletic community. Angela Jaquez (then Angela Sather) averaged over 21 points per game as a power forward at Concordia, helping lead her basketball team to the NAIA Tournament during her senior season.

NOTES ARE BY COACH CRON

Bruins’ head coach Mick Cronin enters his fourth season leading UCLA’s program. Cronin and his coaching staff have led the Bruins to a combined 68-30 record over the previous three seasons (and to a 40-17 combined Pac-12 record during that three-year span). The Bruins have gone 7-2 in the past two NCAA Tournaments, advancing to the Final Four in 2021 and to the Sweet 16 in 2022. Cronin has led UCLA to a 23-11 record in games decided by five points or fewer (includes all games that extended into overtime). He is one of four active head coaches in the country to have led his program to the past 11 NCAA Tournaments (along with Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Kansas’ Bill Self).

UPCOMING HOMESTAND

UCLA will host its first three regular-season games in Pauley Pavilion, starting with the contest against Sacramento State on Monday, Nov. 7. In addition, the Bruins will host Long Beach State on Friday, Nov. 11, and Norfolk State on Monday, Nov. 14. UCLA’s first games away from will take place in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 20 – at the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins will take on No. 23-ranked Illinois on Friday evening (6:30 p.m., PT). UCLA will face either No. 5-ranked Baylor of No. 18-ranked Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 20 (game time will be either 12 or 2:30 pm, PT).