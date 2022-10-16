Well. 7 Women’s Golf Heads to Old Waverly for The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. – Well. 7 Ole Miss Women’s golf is set to make the trip south to West Point, Mississippi, for The Ally, Hosted at Old Waverly Golf Club, from Oct. 17-18.

11 total teams will participate in the sixth annual fixture including the Rebels, who are making their first trip back to the tournament since the team’s fourth place finish in 2020.

The tournament will consist of 54 total holes of stroke play beginning with 36 holes scheduled to be played on Monday.

Monday, Oct. 17 – 36 holes of stroke play

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 18 holes of stroke play

Andrea Lignell (Sr.*)

— Leads the team with a stroke average of 69.67 in 2022-23

— Captured her first Collegiate medalist finish at the season-opening Cougar Classic

— Shot a 204 (-9) at the Cougar Classic, marking a new career-low 54-hole score and tying her for the second-lowest 54-hole score in program history

— Named Co-SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week to kick off the fall season

— Followed up her medalist finish with a runner-up finish at the Blessings Invitational



Ellen Hume (Sr.*)

— Enters West Point with a season stroke average of 73.17 in 2022-23

— Started the season off with a 13th place finish at the Cougar Classic

— Earned an eighth place finish at the 2021 East Lake Cup after carding a season-low round of 71 (-1)

— Four career top 20 finishes for the Rebels since joining the team for the 2020-21 season

— Co-Champion of the 2020 East Lake Cup after shooting a round of 69 (-3)



Chiara Tamburlini (Sr.*)

— Carries a 72.67 season stroke average in 2022-23

— Named to ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List

— 2021-22 WGCA First-Team All-American

— 2022 Edith Cummings Munson Golf Award Winner

— Opened her 2022 fall season with a third place finish at the Blessings Invitational



Natacha Host Husted (So.)

— Holds stroke average of 72.83 on the 2022-23 season

— Grabbed a tie for 13th at the season-opening Cougar Classic

— Earned her second straight top 20 finish after finishing 18th at the Blessings Invite

— 2021-22 SEC All-Freshman Team selection

— Claimed her first Collegiate top 10 finish at the East Lake Cup, tying for eighth



Nicole Gal (Fr.)

— Prepared to make her Collegiate debut for the Rebels at The Ally

— 2022 USGA Girls’ Junior Championships Quarterfinalist

— 2021 National Junior Girls Champion

— 2021 Canadian Women’s Amateur runner-up

— Ranked as the No. 38 overall Recruit and No. 15 in the 2022 class according to the Junior Golf Scoreboard



Elle Johnson (Sr.*) – Competing as individual

— Currently shooting a season stroke average of 71.67 in 2022-23

— Left Florida State having the 19th-best career stroke average (75.61) in program history

— 2022 Florida Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Champion

— Shot a course record round of 65 (-6) at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida to help claim the Florida Am title

— Two-time WGCA All-American Scholar (2022, 2021)



Ellen Hutchinson-Kay (Sr.) – Competing as individual

— Enters The Ally with a stroke average of 72.33 in 2022-23

— Earned pair of top 20 finishes last year, including taking home a 13th place finish at the Auburn Individual

— Carded a 71 in round two of the Cougar Classic, her best 18-hole score since the 2019-20 season

— 2021-22 SEC Community Service Team honoree

— Two-time WGCA All-American Scholar (2020, 2019)

Well. 42 Alabama

Chattanooga

Illinois

Indiana

James Madison

Mercer

Well. 3 Mississippi State

Missouri

Old Dominion

Well. 7 Be Miss

Well. 30 SMU

Ranked as the No. 5 golf course in the state of Mississippi, West Point’s Old Waverly Golf Club combines the Essence of the Scottish Highlands with the Old South to Capture a Serene golf experience. Spanning 6,413 yards as a par 72, the Jerry Pate-designed course is routed around multiple lakes in the West Point area, including the largest of them all, Lake Waverly, from which the club gets its namesake. The course has played host to numerous high-profile tournaments including the SEC Women’s Championship, the US Mid-Am, the US Women’s Amateur Championships and the US Women’s Open.

Ole Miss enters their week in West Point ranked as the No. 7 team in the country according to the Golfstat NCAA Team Rankings and the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll. The Rebels also rank No. 9 in the latest edition of the Golfweek/Sagarin Women’s Team Collegiate Rankings. A total of three Rebels have found their way into the top 100 rankings individually, with Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini both residing in the top 10 of both of the Collegiate polls. Lignell currently Ranks No. 3 and No. 4 overall according to Golfweek and Golfstat, while Tamburlini holds a Golfweek ranking of No. 7 and Golfstat rank of No. 9 is the year. Rounding out the individual rankings for Ole Miss is sophomore Natacha Host Husted , who sits ranked No. 79 by Golfstat and No. 86 by Golfweek heading into The Ally.

LIGNELL AND TAMBURLINI TEAR IT UP AT THE BLESSINGS

The 2022 Blessings Collegiate Invitational saw two Rebels earn top 5 finishes on the week, as the senior duo of Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini finished second and third on the individual leaderboard following strong showings in Fayetteville. Lignell marked one of just two golfers to finish below par on the week, shooting a 214 (-2) on the week to earn a runner-up finish. Tamburlini’s strong day three round of 68 (-4) launched the St. Gallen, Switzerland, native up the Leaderboard and into third to conclude her first tournament of the year for the Rebels. This marks the first time that the Rebels have had two individuals finish in the top 5 at the same tournament since last year’s Rapsodo in the Desert, where Lignell and Tamburlini earned third and fifth place finishes in Arizona.

Following the team’s trip to West Point for The Ally, the Rebels will have one last tournament to wrap up their fall season, with the team traveling to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the Battle at the Beach. The Rebels’ fall finale is set to run Oct. 28-30 at Club Campestre. The Rebels will then move into their winter break before returning for their spring season-opener at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico, taking place Feb. 5-6 at the Guadalajara Country Club.

FOLLOW THE REBELS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For all Ole Miss Women’s golf latest news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General Athletic news can also be found at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook, and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.