Well. 7 USC Football Falls At No. 20 Utah In High-Scoring Thriller, 43-42

Caleb Williams threw for a season-high five touchdowns with 381 passing yards — and rushed for an additional 97 yards — but it wasn’t enough as No. 7 USC Football took its first loss of the season at No. 20 Utah, 43-42 on Saturday.

The Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) held a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter until Utah quarterback Cameron Rising led the Utes (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) on a six-minute , a 75-yard drive that ended with his 1-yard sneak into the endzone. Utah opted to attempt a two-point conversion and Rising scored again on a keeper.

USC committed a season-high 12 penalties for 93 yards while also allowing 424 passing yards.

Despite falling to third in the conference standings, the Trojans still control their own destiny towards a Pac-12 Football Championship Game berth. They would need to win all four remaining Pac-12 games to contend for the conference title.

Travis Dye rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Jordan Addison had 106 receiving yards on seven catches and a touchdown but left the game in the third quarter due to injury.

USC’s offense looked to be in control to start the game, totaling 364 yards in the first half. The Trojans got in front with Dye’s touchdown on the opening drive and Addison’s scoring catch on USC’s next possession. After the defense allowed Utah’s first touchdown of the game, Williams found Kyron Hudson for a 2-yard touchdown that gave USC a 21-7 lead over the Utes early in the second quarter.

Rising started heating up in the second quarter and ran for his first touchdown of the game at the four-minute mark of the period. USC redshirt senior tight end Josh Falo , who had not recorded a reception since 2019, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:15 left in the half. Utah quickly answered with Rising’s 16-yard pass to Devaughn Vele, cutting the Trojans’ lead to just 28-14 at halftime.

Both teams traded touchdowns for the entire second half. Utah scored three minutes into the third quarter with Rising’s pass to Dalton Kincaid, but Williams answered one minute later with another touchdown throw to Falo.

Eric Gentry forced a fumble that Stanley Ta’ufo’ou recovered on USC’s 28-yard line, but the Trojans had to punt on the following drive.

The game’s scoring resumed at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Rising ran for a 1-yard touchdown. USC took the lead for the final time with Williams’ 20-yard pass to the sophomore Michael Jackson III who caught his first catch and touchdown of his career on the play.

Rising and the Utes went on their game-winning drive on their next possession.

The Trojans will rest on a bye the following week. They will visit Arizona before returning to United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 5 to host California on Homecoming/Reunion Weekend.

