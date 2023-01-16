Well. 7 UCLA Men’s Basketball tops Utah, 68-49

Next Game: Colorado 1/14/2023 | 5:00 P.M FOX AM 570 Jan. 14 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Colorado

LOS ANGELES – Redshirt senior guard Tyger Campbell registered 17 points and seven assists to lead No. 7 UCLA past Utah, 68-49, on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

The result marked the 12th consecutive win for the Bruins (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12), the program’s longest streak since winning 13 in a row to open the 2016-17 campaign. UCLA has also now won six consecutive contests against the Runnin’ Utes (12-6, 5-2)

It was the second time in three games that the Bruins limited their opponent under 50 points, matching a season-low 49 yielded to Washington on Jan. 1.

Campbell was one of several Bruins with standout nights against Utah.

Freshman forward Adem Bona scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and finished with eight rebounds. Senior guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. matched a career-high with six assists and pulled in 12 rebounds, just one off his previous career-best. Junior guard Jaylen Clark added 11 points, five rebounds, and three steals in 33 minutes of action.

As a team, UCLA won the battle on the glass by a wide margin, out-rebounding the visitors 40-26 and scoring 21 second-chance points compared to just four for Utah.

The Bruins established control of the game early on in the first half. Utah opened the game by scoring four straight points, but UCLA responded with an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. That run was capped off by two highlight-reel plays in a row. First, Campbell found Bona in the paint for an easy alley-oop dunk. Moments later, Clark hustled back and picked up a Steal before connecting on a 3-pointer on the Offensive end to make it 11-4 with 13:02 remaining.

Later in the first half, UCLA went on a 15-5 run to push the lead into double digits. Campbell wrapped that spree with one of his team-best three 3-pointers in the half.

The Bruins ultimately went into the locker room with a 31-22 lead. With 11 points, Campbell was UCLA’s top scorer in the first half. Bona sank each of his five field goal attempts for 10 points in the opening half, and added six rebounds.

UCLA came out hot to start the second half, scoring the first five points and ultimately building a 42-28 lead by the media timeout at the 14:51 mark. Jaquez Jr. was key during that stretch, scoring five of his eight points for the night including a clutch 3-pointer from the left side to push the Bruins’ lead to 14.

The Bruins pulled away late in the game, using a 12-3 run to push their lead to a game-high 24 points with 3:30 remaining. Five separate Bruins scored during that run, including a deep 3-pointer from the freshman guard Dylan Andrews and a Breakaway dunk from Clark that capped the run at 65-41.

Utah was led by junior guard Rollie Worster, who had a team-high 12 points. Sophomore guard Lazar Stefanovic added nine points and two steals.

UCLA concludes a three-game homestand on Saturday, hosting Colorado at 5:00 pm PT on FOX. The game can also be heard live on AM 570.