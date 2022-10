Well. 7 TCU’s undefeated season still alive

Well. 7 TCU’s season is still unblemished (8-0) after a road win over West Virginia. The Big 12 appears even more in the hands of Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs after No. 18 Oklahoma State (No. 9 last week) was trounced by No. 14 Kansas State.

Outside the Big 12, the top eight teams in the AP Top 25 college football poll l stayed put, with Tennessee adding a few more first place votes than last week.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (30), 8-0 Last Week: 1

2. Ohio State (15), 8-0 Last Week: 2

3. Tennessee (18) 8-0 Last Week: 3

4. Michigan 7-0 Last Week: 4

5. Clemson 8-0 Last Week: 5

6. Alabama, 7-1 Last Week: 6

7. TCU 8-0 Last Week: 7

8. Oregon 7-1 Last Week: 8

9. Southern California 7-1 Last Week: 10

10. UCLA 7-1 Last Week: 12

11. Mississippi 8-1 Last Week: 15

12. Utah 5-2 Last Week: 14

13. Kansas State 6-2 Last Week: 22

14. Illinois 7-1 Last Week: 17

15. LSU 6-2 Last Week: 18

16. Penn State 6-2 Last Week: 14

17. North Carolina 7-1 Last Week 21

18. Oklahoma State 6-2 Last Week: 9

19. Tulane 7-1 Last Week: 23

20. Wake Forest 6-2 Last Week: 10

21. NC State 6-2 Last Week: 24

22. Syracuse 6-1 Last Week: 16

23. Liberty 7-1 Last Week: NO

24. Oregon State 6-2 Last Week: NO

25. UCF 6-2 Last Week: NO

Others receiving votes: Texas 58Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (45), 8-0 Last Week: 1

2. Ohio State (13), 8-0 Last Week: 2

3. Tennessee (5) 8-0 Last Week: 3

4. Michigan 7-0 Last Week: 4

5. Clemson 8-0 Last Week: 5

6. Alabama, 7-1 Last Week: 6

7. TCU 8-0 Last Week: 7

8. Oregon 7-1 Last Week: 8

9. Southern California 7-1 Last Week: 11

10. Mississippi 8-1 Last Week: 12

11. UCLA 7-1 Last Week: 15

12. Utah 5-2 Last Week: 14

13. Illinois 7-1 Last Week: 18

14. Kansas State 6-2 Last Week: 22

15. North Carolina 7-1 Last Week 21

16. Penn State 6-2 Last Week: 13

17. LSU 6-2 Last Week: 20

18. Oklahoma State 6-2 Last Week: 9

19. Wake Forest 6-2 Last Week: 10

20. NC State 6-2 Last Week: 23

21. Tulane 7-1 Last Week: 24

22. Syracuse 6-1 Last Week: 14

23. LIB 7-1 Last Week: NO

24. Kentucky 5-3 Last Week: 17

25. UCF 6-2 Last Week: NO

Schools Dropped out

Well. 19 Cincinnati; Well. 25 South Carolina.

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

DMN Colleges Reporter Chuck Carlton’s Top 25 Ballots

1. Ohio State

2. Tennessee

3. Georgia

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. TCU

7. Alabama

8. Oregon

9. U.S.C

10. LSU

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi

13. Utah

14. Illinois

15. North Carolina

16. Kansas State

17. Penn State

18. Tulane

19. Oklahoma State

20. NC State

21. Wake Forest

22. Central Florida

23. Oregon State

24. Syracuse

25. Liberty

