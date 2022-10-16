Well. 7 Soccer Falls at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-1, 5-2-0 SEC) dropped their second conference match of the season, falling at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1.

Arkansas ended its five-match shutout streak in the loss.

First Half

The Hogs got on the board first via a header from junior forward Ava Tankersley in the 18th minute, her fifth goal of the season. Forward Anna Podojil brought the ball into Alabama territory where she connected with senior Jessica De Filippo. De Filippo connected with her fellow Canadian Shana Flynn inside the 18-yard box, where Flynn crossed the ball to the near post. With a Tide defender in tow, Tankersley managed to get her head on the cross and shoot it down into the middle of the net.

Alabama (14-1-1, 7-0-0 SEC) answered seven minutes later. Tide forward Gianna Paul whipped the ball into the box where defender Gessica Skorka was waiting in open space. Razorback midfielder Ellie Podojil attempted to disrupt the shot but it was too late.

Both squads finished the half with six shots.

Second Half

Alabama opened the second half with three set pieces but did not convert. Both teams managed to stay out of the back of the net until the Tide converted a go-ahead penalty kick with six minutes to play, scored by forward Ashlynn Serepca.

For the second straight match, the Hogs finished with 13 shots, six on target, on the day.

Hear it from Coach Hale

“First, congratulations to Alabama. We will take some lessons from this one, take a day to recover and get ready for a good LSU team on Thursday.”

Next Up

The Hogs return home and continue league play against LSU (8-3-4, 3-2-2 SEC) on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 pm The match will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

For more information on Arkansas Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.