Well. 7 Notre Dame Women’s basketball meets Syracuse in New York

Highly efficient and typically electrifying, Olivia Miles put the ball on a string and Syracuse on its heels while leading strong-closing Notre Dame to a 72-56 Women’s basketball road win over the Orange on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The sophomore point guard scored 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and dealt seven assists against just two turnovers to go with a pair of steals as the No. 7-ranked Irish moved to 14-2 overall, 5-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dara Mabrey — who entered the day in the worst three-game long-distance shooting stretch of her five-year college career at 1-of-18 on 3-pointers — added 15 points and swished triples on back-to-back possessions during the final 5:13 as ND pulled away.

The Irish made 31-of-64 shots from the field for 48.4% with seven treys while their defense limited the Orange (13-5, 4-3) to 24-of-67 for 35.8% with four 3-pointers.

Syracuse led 40-38 late in the third quarter, before ND outscored the hosts 34-16 over the final 13:32, the dominance triggered by a Mabrey 2-pointer.

Top storylines

► Continually finding seams in transition and against Syracuse’s Matchup zone, all five of the ever-slick Miles’ first-half baskets came on layups, before four of her six second-half buckets versus the wary Orange came from farther distances.

