Well. 7 Notre Dame Women’s basketball loses at NC State

With center Lauren Ebo joining guard Dara Mabrey as sidelined Notre Dame Women’s basketball players, the shorthanded Irish came up short at North Carolina State on Sunday afternoon.

Well. 7-ranked ND — despite trimming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to two — lost 69-65 to the No. 20 Wolfpack before a fired-up sellout crowd of 5,500 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

Ebo, who had just moved into the starting lineup a game earlier in response to Mabrey’s season-ending knee injury, was out with what Coach Niele Ivey described as “a lower body injury.”

Ivey said there’s “no timetable right now” for Ebo’s return, but added that “she just needed rest today.” The Coach said she only became aware Saturday that Ebo would not play.

Forward Maddy Westbeld stepped up to score 19 points and grabbed game and season highs of 13 rebounds for the Irish.

Olivia Miles added 13 points, six assists and three steals on her 20th birthday, but also committed five turnovers. Fellow sophomore guard Sonia Citron scored 11 points, but was just 3-of-12 from the field.

