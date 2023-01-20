Well. 7 Notre Dame Women’s basketball at Clemson

Notre Dame stole one on the road, and then stole 20 more.

Led by their defense racking up a season-high 21 steals — almost all of them feeling necessary — the No. 7-ranked Irish escaped with a 57-54 Women’s college basketball win over Clemson on Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Sophomore guard Olivia Miles, besides nabbing four of the takeaways, contributed game highs of 20 points and eight assists as ND improved to 15-2 overall, 6-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Irish moved into a tie for the league lead thanks to No. 13 Duke’s 61-56 loss at No. 17 North Carolina.

